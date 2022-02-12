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Eliminating the deck and the small rooms off the terrace created a unified living space that extends between inside and out. For continuity throughout, the flooring is irregular slabs of marble with an antiqued finish. A linear drainage system was installed with the embedded track for the glass doors.
The windows in the bar area are a more modest size than those in the living area, yet boast the same effect thanks to the simple, graphic frame. Set into a white-tiled wall and framing the ebony cladding, this window adds an element of drama that complements the striking blue cabinetry and gold details.