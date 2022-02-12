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Collection by Andrea L Anderman

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Inspired by sacred geometry, this off-grid bamboo home has wattle and daub walls, breezy living spaces, and no glass windows.
Inspired by sacred geometry, this off-grid bamboo home has wattle and daub walls, breezy living spaces, and no glass windows.
Eliminating the deck and the small rooms off the terrace created a unified living space that extends between inside and out. For continuity throughout, the flooring is irregular slabs of marble with an antiqued finish. A linear drainage system was installed with the embedded track for the glass doors.
Eliminating the deck and the small rooms off the terrace created a unified living space that extends between inside and out. For continuity throughout, the flooring is irregular slabs of marble with an antiqued finish. A linear drainage system was installed with the embedded track for the glass doors.
Floor plan of Greenpoint Townhouse by Studio Fabian Lorenz
Floor plan of Greenpoint Townhouse by Studio Fabian Lorenz
Gene Leedy office
Gene Leedy office
For a family of four, Ueda Design Studio restores the luminous-yet-drafty midcentury home of Alden Mason with warm materials and sensible restraint.
For a family of four, Ueda Design Studio restores the luminous-yet-drafty midcentury home of Alden Mason with warm materials and sensible restraint.
Another one of the five bedrooms comes with a large built-in desk area.
Another one of the five bedrooms comes with a large built-in desk area.
Floor plan of Red Hook Townhouse Renovation by Opa Architecture
Floor plan of Red Hook Townhouse Renovation by Opa Architecture
A custom dining table by Godar Furniture can seat up to 12 with an extension. Its walnut base lightly contrasts the oak chairs with leather seats. In the background, a coffee bar was organized by Haven Home.
A custom dining table by Godar Furniture can seat up to 12 with an extension. Its walnut base lightly contrasts the oak chairs with leather seats. In the background, a coffee bar was organized by Haven Home.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
The windows in the bar area are a more modest size than those in the living area, yet boast the same effect thanks to the simple, graphic frame. Set into a white-tiled wall and framing the ebony cladding, this window adds an element of drama that complements the striking blue cabinetry and gold details.
The windows in the bar area are a more modest size than those in the living area, yet boast the same effect thanks to the simple, graphic frame. Set into a white-tiled wall and framing the ebony cladding, this window adds an element of drama that complements the striking blue cabinetry and gold details.
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”