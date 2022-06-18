Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
h
Collection by
Hyosun Yoo
Favorites
View
21
Photos
The back patio features a pool, and continues on to a grassy area that meets the shore of the neighborhood lake.
Folding doors connect the dining area with an outdoor living space complete with a fireplace.
The home also comes with a spacious and very bright detached 1-bedroom unit with vaulted bow-trus ceiling beams.
A clawfoot tub sits below a stained-glass window in another bath with penny tile floors.
One of the upper-level bedrooms is currently being used as an office.
The wooden slats of the deck meet a stone floor for dining al fresco, set against the backdrop of a lush backyard.
The bedroom is light filled and airy, with easy access to the rest of the home.
The master bedroom has a protected deck, as well as views into the yard and beyond, onto the San Gabriel Mountains.
The deck goes around the back of the home, to create an elevated walkway from room to room.
The bathroom for the top floor, which features patterned tile floors and a raised bowl sink.
The second bedroom has windows looking out into the verdant backyard.
The dining table, set against the reeded glass panels of the front entrance, sits right outside the colorful kitchen.
The white brick fireplace, flanked by built in shelves, is the centerpiece of the living room.
The entrance of this Altadena home, about 15 miles away from Los Angeles, is framed by period-correct reeded glass panels. The front door is a deep orange, a warm invitation to the rest of the house.
“The house has an elegant asymmetry, its inky pigmented zinc roof sloping in response to the movement of daylight,” says the listing agent.
Pale-green tiles in the en suite bath match the curtains separating the bedroom from the study.
“The bedroom is linked to an open-plan bathroom, separated by a massive textured wall that slides to one side,” says the listing agent.
The main bedroom suite includes an attached study and en suite bathroom.
Three large, pivoting glazed doors connect the kitchen/dining area to the courtyard garden.
View More
1
more
save
Share