The renovation expanded the square footage of the home from 1,040 square feet to 2,170 square feet. "The biggest change was adding the family room and kitchen to the top floor and making that level all living, public spaces," Willmer says. "We moved the bedrooms down to the lower level and connected them to the garden behind the house."
After long days at the offices--Kate is a literacy coach in the San Francisco United School District and John works for a non-profit community organization in low-income neighborhoods--the couple and their kids can take in the views of the penninsula from the roof deck off of their family room or walk down the steps to the backyard garden. Photo by Ken Gutmaker
In the new kitchen, taking maximum advantage of the southern exposure was key. "I'm always conscious when doing townhouses about the fact that they limit daylight to only two directions," Willmer says. She raised the roof to a create a taller space and added a glass window for passive heating and lighting during the days. Photo by Ken Gutmaker
What Carstensen saved on labor costs he was able to put into furnishings. The interior of the screened-in porch is outfitted with a mix of furnishings, both vintage and new. He purchased the vintage Malm fireplace in Los Angeles on a work trip and had it shipped to Portland. The rug, shelf unit, and loveseat are all from the locally-based Schoolhouse Electric, as are the ceiling lights: Factory Light No. 7 in Green.