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Kim Master and Noah Lieb searched for a while before finding the ranch house, which was built in 1977. “Everything we looked at was either too expensive, needed too much work, we were outbid on or it just didn’t check off enough of our boxes,” says Kim. “For us, the location was the absolute first draw of this house.”
An internal courtyard punctuates the main floor of this renovated home near Melbourne, Australia, and adds a practical source of light and air. The local climate patterns were taken into account during the home’s design and layout. Because temperatures can vary quite dramatically, solar control was very important. The large glazed sliders to the east, where the home gets morning sun, strategically contrast with the less extensive glazing to the north.
The family room is situated at the apex of the house, with picturesque views that extend up the meticulously landscaped north slope. The concrete floor sits just low enough that the main elements of the scene—the succulent garden and large limestone ledges—are at eye level. A bank of NanaWall folding windows breaks up the fourth wall.
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