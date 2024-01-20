This classic 1960s A-frame cabin in New Jersey now serves as a stylish Scandinavian-inspired vacation retreat that’s available for rent.
Kara Van Dyke breathed new life into an A-frame built 30 years ago by her grandfather. The family home now features rustic modern decor inspired by Kara’s Scandinavian roots.
In the tiny town of Auvilliers, France, architect Jean-Baptiste Barache designed an elegant cedar-shingled home with an A-frame construction.
Floor-to-ceiling windows on the front facade of the cabin allow guests to take in views of the woods and sand dunes.
Oversized pine shutters can be closed to protect the glass facade.
The living room extends into the great outdoors with a spruce deck.
Gather Greene's luxury campsite includes 17 cabins that are available to rent for individual stays during the off-season.
On the north-facing facade, it’s easy to discern where the original glass doors used to open directly to the deck. In spring of 2012, Block Island contractor John Spier replaced the entire wall of glass panels.
San Francisco–based Studio PLOW brought its sleek aesthetic from the big city to the redwood forest, transforming this weekend retreat from dark and dated to bright and modern.
Pablo designed his family’s home to disrupt as little of the landscape as possible.