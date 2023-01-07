Colter added an “assembly line” of light portholes throughout the studio as an affordable blend of style and function.
Colter says that the banquette off the entryway is "Airstream-esque.
Enormous windows allow light to flood the interior, while carefully framed views of the garden blur the boundaries between interior and exterior. The deep concrete bathtub in the downstairs bathroom, for example, offers views of both internal and external gardens.
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)
The indoor pool adjoins the main house, and features a pair of Easy Chairs by Jørgen Høj and Poul Kjærholm.
The Alp 320 model from modular company Mekamodular starts at $72,000 and takes about 6 months to construct and ship.