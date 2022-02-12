The overall home is constructed with larch timber, a British wood, and features a central ridge beam that gives it a butterfly-shaped roof. Shou sugi ban was done on the wood to give it a charred finish.
Floor plan of Newton Stafford House I. (Note: Lower-level lounge not depicted.)
Floor plan of Pu‘Uki Residence by Atelier Jørgensen
Alma Allen, the artist who previously lived here, designed his custom cabinet pulls and metalwork for the home.
The kitchen features the same care and attention to detail found throughout. The timber cabinetry echoes the use of timber frames and panelling elsewhere in the home, while the graphic cut-out handles mirror the geometric architectural forms.
Kitchen island
Hardy frosted oak panels line the kitchen staircase.
Floor plan of Crestview Residence by HR Design Dept
Outside, a path beside the home leads to one of three shared gardens accessible only by residents of the neighboring homes.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
The monolithic brick home in Mexico City by Esrawe Studio looks imposing from the street, but its enormous pivoting door opens to a courtyard that feels like a lush oasis.
Casa Cosmos floor plan
West stands near the kitchen's Dutch door, which opens to the porch.