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Collection by
Nick Alder
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Photos
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
In addition to completely new finishes and design, the homes infrastructure, including electrical, HVAC, and windows.
Krysta Rodriguez, Adam Levy, and Tyler Logan, a Broadway performer and associate designer at Curated by KR, all attended the same performing arts high school in California
Two architects revamped this ’50s residence, which has tongue-and-groove ceilings, large windows, and a low-slung, matte-black facade.
The wooden accents are made from walnut.
Once home to Bearsville Records, this property comes with a a pool, a plum orchard, a guesthouse, and a storied place in music history.
Perched in the hills of Echo Park, the Salkin Residence is in stellar condition thanks to a restoration by Bestor Architecture.
Both the front parlor and the dining room are home to wood-burning fireplaces.
Edgar Tafel worked on Fallingwater before he devised the 1949 Bookstaber House, which just hit the market for the second time.
The revamped living area features an updated fireplace and sconces. Light hardwood floors run throughout the home, reflecting the brighter new aesthetic.
Uninspired by the loft options in downtown Portland, Oregon, the Andréns opted to design and build their own freestanding version in the hills just minutes from the city.
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