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Collection by Chris Vaucher

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Snow guards create seasonal insulation, and stormwater runoff is directed to infiltration systems to protect Lake Tahoe.
Snow guards create seasonal insulation, and stormwater runoff is directed to infiltration systems to protect Lake Tahoe.
The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
Architect Marc Thorpe designed the contemporary home with crisp lines, a large photovoltaic array, and 25-foot-long deck that cantilevers out into the forest.
Architect Marc Thorpe designed the contemporary home with crisp lines, a large photovoltaic array, and 25-foot-long deck that cantilevers out into the forest.