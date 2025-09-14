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Collection by Troy Slama

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Steph, Margaret, and their two dogs spent 2.5 years living in a 525-square-foot yurt on their 1.77 acre property in Austin’s <b>TK</b> neighborhood while their home was being designed and remodeled.
Steph, Margaret, and their two dogs spent 2.5 years living in a 525-square-foot yurt on their 1.77 TK
The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
“Color is something I knew going into the home that I really wanted to play with and explore,” says Kara. “I wanted to be a little bolder in this house.” The kitchen’s greys transition to a an earthy red in the breakfast room. Clement Wall Lights from Visual Comfort are mounted on the stove wall.
“Color is something I knew going into the home that I really wanted to play with and explore,” says Kara. “I wanted to be a little bolder in this house.” The kitchen’s greys transition to a an earthy red in the breakfast room. Clement Wall Lights from Visual Comfort are mounted on the stove wall.
An arched opening was added to connect the kitchen and breakfast nook, and gain sightlines to the yard. Seamus refinished the fireplace mantle and added square zellige Zia tile in ‘Nana’s Lipstick’ to the surround. Gubi Semi Pendants hang over the island, and the sink has a Devol Ionian Bridge Tap.
An arched opening was added to connect the kitchen and breakfast nook, and gain sightlines to the yard. Seamus refinished the fireplace mantle and added square zellige Zia tile in ‘Nana’s Lipstick’ to the surround. Gubi Semi Pendants hang over the island, and the sink has a Devol Ionian Bridge Tap.
The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
“I wanted you to come into a place that was inviting, but with a muted warmth,” says Kara of the decision to immerse the dining room in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Green Smoke, including walls, ceiling, cabinetry, and fireplace, the latter with a relocated mantel. The table is a 17th C. Spanish Walnut Trestle Rectangular Dining Table via Restoration Hardware, surrounded by Ceremonie Green Mohair dining chairs by Athena Calderone, from Crate&amp;Barrel. The Tambor Buffet, beneath windows that Seamus relocated from elsewhere in the house, is from Anthropologie.
“I wanted you to come into a place that was inviting, but with a muted warmth,” says Kara of the decision to immerse the dining room in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Green Smoke, including walls, ceiling, cabinetry, and fireplace, the latter with a relocated mantel. The table is a 17th C. Spanish Walnut Trestle Rectangular Dining Table via Restoration Hardware, surrounded by Ceremonie Green Mohair dining chairs by Athena Calderone, from Crate&amp;Barrel. The Tambor Buffet, beneath windows that Seamus relocated from elsewhere in the house, is from Anthropologie.