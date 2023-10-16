Favorites
The Folly Farm The Folly Farm’s contemporary execution was heavily inspired by historic farmhouse architecture. Designed first and foremost for livability, architects created the space of both old and new features, with emphasis on a mix of materials and textures within the confines of a simple, open layout. Architect: Dale Hubbard; Architecture Firm: Surround Architecture Location: Boulder, CO #marvin #windows #doors #architecture #farmhouse
Evoking a sense of openness, adjacent floor-to-ceiling windows invite both rejuvenating morning and serene evening light into the home. This creates a unique living space in tune with the surrounding landscape. #marvin #windows #doors #architecture #polygons #specialshapes
The Asheville House With a foundation built into the surrounding prairie, the Asheville House uses modern design and natural elements to unify with the verdant landscape. Architect: Eric Gartner; Architecture Firm: SPG Architects #marvin #windows #doors #architecture #asheville
In harmony with its environment, the Gatineau Hills home exhibits an alluring balance between nature and contemporary architecture. Architect: Christopher Simmonds; Architecture Firm: Christopher Simmonds Architect Inc.; #marvin #windows #doors #contemporary #exterior
Zen Barn - Architects Challenge 2014 The design of the Zen Barn in Ottawa embraces the materials, methods, and forms of traditional northeastern rural architecture while adding a definitive modern twist. Architect: Rick Shean & Christopher Simmonds, Christopher Simmonds Architect Inc. #marvin #windows #doors #barn #zen #architectschallenge
Elizabeth Herrmann was recognized as the winner of the “Best Transitional” category in Marvin Architects Challenge 2017. Judges chose the Knoll House as an exemplary residence for its “composition of two simple forms punctuated by large windows, allowing the residence to settle into the wooded site while taking advantage of great views. The added move of the simple pop-up dormer adds a dramatic touch to the main living area and another view angle to the tops of those trees.”