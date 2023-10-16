The reading nook corridor has a sizeable sliding glass door that pockets into more glass, with thresholds flush between the cork floors on the interior and the large format porcelain tile on the exterior. The center of the atrium is filled with raked 1/8” Desert Gold crushed granite.
A long brick wall partially covers the front facade, enhancing the home's sense of privacy.
Beyond the living area sits an authentic Finlandia sauna ready to offer a spa-like experience.
Master bed and bath spaces orient towards the south-facing window wall, and receive plentiful natural light throughout the day.
Triple-pane fiberglass windows, continuous insulation, and careful air-sealing ensure that the envelope remains ultra-efficient, reducing demand on the HVAC system.
Landscape to pool house.
Pool deck lounge area.
Folding doors access to the covered outdoor kitchen.
Triple-pane NanaWall windows keep things cozy, even through the coldest months.
The NanaWall glass walls offer maximum transparency and stacks neatly out of the way when open.
In this case, the aluminum-clad solid wood frames of the NanaWall glass walls seamlessly blend with the home’s envelope, but there are more than 200 powder-coat options and a wide variety of sustainably-harvested wood options to choose from.
NanaWall folding glass walls are engineered to perform in harsh climates, including the snowy winters of the Methow Valley.
The home is oriented to the south to take advantage of the light.
Light from the backyard filters in to the primary bedroom.
Inspired by Moroccan hammams, the designers used tadelakt plaster and zellige tiles in the primary bath.
Gable in the front, party in the back. The designers preserved the facade of the original craftsman bungalow and added a new entry sequence, stairs, and porch surface.
Brian describes the location as a combination of a retro neighborhood with desert amenities. The home’s backyard opens to a pristine desertscape that is protected under California State Law.