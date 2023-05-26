SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Rhonda Jones

Favorites

View 13 Photos
Faisal and Sindhu Arabi live in the Connect Homes’ Connect 10 home with their seven-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. Connect Homes was founded in 2013 and has built more than 100 homes in the past decade.
Faisal and Sindhu Arabi live in the Connect Homes’ Connect 10 home with their seven-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. Connect Homes was founded in 2013 and has built more than 100 homes in the past decade.
The deck was reconfigured to open on to the garden, as one enlarged and connected space.
The deck was reconfigured to open on to the garden, as one enlarged and connected space.
The rosy glow reflecting off maple leaves and the brick of neighboring homes inspired Maureen to choose the blush pink bedding. The soft linen bedding, from Hawkins New York, along with the minimal decor, the calming natural green of the plants, and the warm wood furniture combine to make the room an inviting, spa-like space.
The rosy glow reflecting off maple leaves and the brick of neighboring homes inspired Maureen to choose the blush pink bedding. The soft linen bedding, from Hawkins New York, along with the minimal decor, the calming natural green of the plants, and the warm wood furniture combine to make the room an inviting, spa-like space.
Sonoma Cool: living room and main patios. Firepit, outdoor kitchen and dining. Party ready, or a quiet evening. Your call.
Sonoma Cool: living room and main patios. Firepit, outdoor kitchen and dining. Party ready, or a quiet evening. Your call.
Kitchen
Kitchen
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
The garage and guest house from the deck of the main house
The garage and guest house from the deck of the main house
East side of house facing pool
East side of house facing pool