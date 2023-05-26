Favorites
The rosy glow reflecting off maple leaves and the brick of neighboring homes inspired Maureen to choose the blush pink bedding. The soft linen bedding, from Hawkins New York, along with the minimal decor, the calming natural green of the plants, and the warm wood furniture combine to make the room an inviting, spa-like space.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.