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Collection by Ian Lennie

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Blackbutt timber lines the ceiling, while steelwork joinery and perforated metal detail take inspiration from industrial architecture.
Blackbutt timber lines the ceiling, while steelwork joinery and perforated metal detail take inspiration from industrial architecture.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
Inspired by the Japanese <i>genkan</i>, or entry sequence, the new mudroom replaced what had been a breezeway between the house and the detached garage. A bench built by Wes sits beneath a small window that reflects the home’s broader embrace of <i>ma</i>, the Japanese concept centered on intentional space and pause. “You get the lake view straight on as you come into the house,” Austin says.
genkan
Daniel and Julie liked the simplicity of their original house, so Berg kept the same spirit. Since it’s just 850 square feet, he vaulted the ceiling in the living area to make it feel more spacious.
Daniel and Julie liked the simplicity of their original house, so Berg kept the same spirit. Since it’s just 850 square feet, he vaulted the ceiling in the living area to make it feel more spacious.
The finishing-touch fabrics of your sofa can be made from recyclable or vegan materials that look as good or better than traditional alternatives.
The finishing-touch fabrics of your sofa can be made from recyclable or vegan materials that look as good or better than traditional alternatives.
The entryway features floor-to-ceiling Ikea storage with Caesarstone quartz offcuts forming both the bench-top and backsplash.
The entryway features floor-to-ceiling Ikea storage with Caesarstone quartz offcuts forming both the bench-top and backsplash.
The cabinet handles in the kitchen are from Montreal-based Rainville Sangaré’s Bend collection.
The cabinet handles in the kitchen are from Montreal-based Rainville Sangaré’s Bend collection.
Knight designed a window seat that extends from inside to out once the window is opened. The window is a Sunflex Tilt &amp; Turn unit by HBD Systems.
Knight designed a window seat that extends from inside to out once the window is opened. The window is a Sunflex Tilt &amp; Turn unit by HBD Systems.
12. Open, simple and sophisticated Kitchen. The top half of the kitchen is kept within the mild colour palette to allow a sense of lightness.
12. Open, simple and sophisticated Kitchen. The top half of the kitchen is kept within the mild colour palette to allow a sense of lightness.
He also built the record player stand using a console he salvaged from a set.
He also built the record player stand using a console he salvaged from a set.
Most of the renovation’s budget went to the kitchen, which was fabricated by 360 Kitchen. The base cabinetry is finished in Richlite, a paper composite with a warm feel; the upper cabinets are done up in Shinnoki’s Milk Oak; the sink fixture is Dornbracht; and the induction cooktop, refrigerator, and oven are Fisher &amp; Paykel. For more counter space, Graci designed two peninsulas that extend from the wall. She followed the proportions of the arched living room windows to make the space feel more cohesive.
Most of the renovation’s budget went to the kitchen, which was fabricated by 360 Kitchen. The base cabinetry is finished in Richlite, a paper composite with a warm feel; the upper cabinets are done up in Shinnoki’s Milk Oak; the sink fixture is Dornbracht; and the induction cooktop, refrigerator, and oven are Fisher &amp; Paykel. For more counter space, Graci designed two peninsulas that extend from the wall. She followed the proportions of the arched living room windows to make the space feel more cohesive.
Soddy 2.0 Exterior
Soddy 2.0 Exterior
The dining room, with its minimalist furniture and white cabinetry with hidden hardware, features a "secret
The dining room, with its minimalist furniture and white cabinetry with hidden hardware, features a "secret
Warren Platner, though, gets the credit for the Wire series lounge chair for Knoll in the bathroom.
Warren Platner, though, gets the credit for the Wire series lounge chair for Knoll in the bathroom.
"In about a minute and a half you can put the bed away, slip the nightstands up, and it all disappears so it looks like a library," says McCuen of the maple Murphy bed and bookcases in the master bedroom.
"In about a minute and a half you can put the bed away, slip the nightstands up, and it all disappears so it looks like a library," says McCuen of the maple Murphy bed and bookcases in the master bedroom.
Floris, seven, stands on the mezzanine next to a walnut version of the Wave sideboard her father designed for Content by Terence Conran. The enamel water jug was found at a local brocante market.
Floris, seven, stands on the mezzanine next to a walnut version of the Wave sideboard her father designed for Content by Terence Conran. The enamel water jug was found at a local brocante market.

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