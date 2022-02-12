Favorites
Most of the renovation’s budget went to the kitchen, which was fabricated by 360 Kitchen. The base cabinetry is finished in Richlite, a paper composite with a warm feel; the upper cabinets are done up in Shinnoki’s Milk Oak; the sink fixture is Dornbracht; and the induction cooktop, refrigerator, and oven are Fisher & Paykel. For more counter space, Graci designed two peninsulas that extend from the wall. She followed the proportions of the arched living room windows to make the space feel more cohesive.
669 more saves