Most of the renovation’s budget went to the kitchen, which was fabricated by 360 Kitchen. The base cabinetry is finished in Richlite, a paper composite with a warm feel; the upper cabinets are done up in Shinnoki’s Milk Oak; the sink fixture is Dornbracht; and the induction cooktop, refrigerator, and oven are Fisher & Paykel. For more counter space, Graci designed two peninsulas that extend from the wall. She followed the proportions of the arched living room windows to make the space feel more cohesive.