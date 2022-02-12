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Collection by Leon Chatelain

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A structure built in a Polish ROD cannot be permanent, nor can it exceed 375 square feet.
A structure built in a Polish ROD cannot be permanent, nor can it exceed 375 square feet.
Floor plan of ROD House of Colour by Noke Architects
Floor plan of ROD House of Colour by Noke Architects
Since obtaining tiles in the right color blue proved impossible, the tiles were painted using “Cobalt” from SIGMA Coatings by NCS Colour.
Since obtaining tiles in the right color blue proved impossible, the tiles were painted using “Cobalt” from SIGMA Coatings by NCS Colour.
“It’s like being on a tropical island where you can take a shower under the trees, except you’re actually in Warsaw,” says Karol.
“It’s like being on a tropical island where you can take a shower under the trees, except you’re actually in Warsaw,” says Karol.
On a garden plot they lease just 20 minutes from their apartment in Warsaw, Poland, Magda Grabowska-Wacławek and Grzegorz Wacławek built a tiny house in a striking red-blue colorway.
On a garden plot they lease just 20 minutes from their apartment in Warsaw, Poland, Magda Grabowska-Wacławek and Grzegorz Wacławek built a tiny house in a striking red-blue colorway.
The refurbished entry doubles as a bar space. Nearby, a former bedroom was converted into an office for Drake.
The refurbished entry doubles as a bar space. Nearby, a former bedroom was converted into an office for Drake.