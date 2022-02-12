The new, attached ADU is rented out as a passive source of income that is helping Amanda finance the project.
Limited storage in an ADU requires that platterware and glassware be stored on open shelves in the kitchen and the top of the refrigerator be utilized.
The units come fully finished and furnished, down to the bedding.
The Villa Lena Foundation operates a residency program that runs from April to October each year. Artist residents live in the 19th-century villa for four to five weeks and create new work while also leading workshops for guests at the hotel.
Floor plan of Dolores by FMT Estudio
Minimal landscaping surrounds a new pool, with privacy walls painted the same green found throughout.
Stainless steel fixtures are installed in the bathroom. The brickwalls at both ends of the tiny home.
The 900-square-foot prefabricated backyard ADU in Los Angeles, California, that Cover designed to bring a family closer together features bright white composite exterior siding and a deck made from thermally treated ash.
Sitting on small caster wheels, the studio is as movable as an automobile, while also giving the structure a greater sense of lightness and shadow.
Two pull-down compartments in the kitchen hide an electric cooktop and chopping block, while paper towels are tucked away in a curved yellow container. “I didn’t want anything out in the open,” Ash says.
These multifunctional marvels are a step above your average pull-out couch.
A firepit and cowboy pool are ready for outdoor hangs, with a pink striped beach umbrella from Business & Pleasure.
The Fish Camp acts as the couple’s forest getaway, just a quarter mile from their main house.
This 14-by-16-foot modern dwelling is perfect for the Austin family who uses it as a guesthouse for visitors. It's also become a good investment, as they turn it into a short-term rental during Austin's busy spring and fall tourist seasons.
A gullwing door opens to The Sturgis's "obsession space"—a room that can be configured to house whatever the owner can't live without, whether that's a wine collection, mountain bike or motorcycle.