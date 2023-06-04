The home is finely crafted from timber atop steel stilts, and boasts an impressive attention to detail. Over time, the pale timber will develop a grey patina that will evoke the surrounding rocky landscape.
The home features a combination of interior and exterior living spaces that afford privacy to the occupants. “There are social spaces for everyone to be together, but also spots outside the building where people can have a private coffee—and that’s so important,” says architect Line Solgaard.
Winner of the 2011 Log House of the Year Award, the 1,206-square-meter Lokki, which was designed by as architect Kari Lappalainen and furnished by interior designer Hanni Koroma, has an inverted pitch roof that’s inspired by seagull wings.