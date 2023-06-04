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In a Cape Town suburb known for its views of Table Mountain, architect Liani Douglas transformed a rundown, 80-year-old cottage into a house for her friend, Derek White, that embodies their shared design sensibilities. In the leafy neighborhood, the house announces itself with a pair of arched doorways at the front gate and the entry.
Traditional Pacific fales (thatched huts) and whares (Māori houses) inspired this A-frame bach by RTA Studio that appears as a floating prism. The compact, off-grid home features a communal living space on the ground floor, and three bedrooms in the attic, each with views of the ocean or the bush. Thanks to the sloping site, the residents are even able to store a boat beneath the floorboards.
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