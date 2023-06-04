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Collection by Jon Haile

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Architect Erin Pellegrino helps the Wisniewski brothers preserve the legacy of their father’s workshop on Martha’s Vineyard.
Architect Erin Pellegrino helps the Wisniewski brothers preserve the legacy of their father’s workshop on Martha’s Vineyard.
In a Cape Town suburb known for its views of Table Mountain, architect Liani Douglas transformed a rundown, 80-year-old cottage into a house for her friend, Derek White, that embodies their shared design sensibilities. In the leafy neighborhood, the house announces itself with a pair of arched doorways at the front gate and the entry.
In a Cape Town suburb known for its views of Table Mountain, architect Liani Douglas transformed a rundown, 80-year-old cottage into a house for her friend, Derek White, that embodies their shared design sensibilities. In the leafy neighborhood, the house announces itself with a pair of arched doorways at the front gate and the entry.
Wittman House floor plan
Wittman House floor plan
Traditional Pacific fales (thatched huts) and whares (Māori houses) inspired this A-frame bach by RTA Studio that appears as a floating prism. The compact, off-grid home features a communal living space on the ground floor, and three bedrooms in the attic, each with views of the ocean or the bush. Thanks to the sloping site, the residents are even able to store a boat beneath the floorboards.
Traditional Pacific fales (thatched huts) and whares (Māori houses) inspired this A-frame bach by RTA Studio that appears as a floating prism. The compact, off-grid home features a communal living space on the ground floor, and three bedrooms in the attic, each with views of the ocean or the bush. Thanks to the sloping site, the residents are even able to store a boat beneath the floorboards.
Douglas fir boards follow the angle of the roof, exaggerating the cabin’s form.
Douglas fir boards follow the angle of the roof, exaggerating the cabin’s form.
Floor Plan of Columba Tree House by Madeiguincho
Floor Plan of Columba Tree House by Madeiguincho
A ladder made from Japanese cedar accesses the upper-level bedroom, where a skylight provides views of treetops and the sky.
A ladder made from Japanese cedar accesses the upper-level bedroom, where a skylight provides views of treetops and the sky.
Thermo-treated pine shower walls display a subtle pattern that adds interest in the bathroom.
Thermo-treated pine shower walls display a subtle pattern that adds interest in the bathroom.
Floor plan of Telletubby House by Greg Clarke Architect
Floor plan of Telletubby House by Greg Clarke Architect
A preexisting house on the property, designed in the early 1990s by Portuguese architect Victor Palla, features a stone porthole wall leading to a library. Guest rooms are available in this structure as well as in the octopus building.
A preexisting house on the property, designed in the early 1990s by Portuguese architect Victor Palla, features a stone porthole wall leading to a library. Guest rooms are available in this structure as well as in the octopus building.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.

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