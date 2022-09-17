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Collection by Phil Fairclough

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The kitchen and living area leads to a traditional porch that connects to the second volume, which contains the private spaces. “We have broken up the distinction between interior and exterior spaces by using a central porch, which functions as a living area and opens up the entire home to the surroundings,” says architect Benjamin Iborra Wicksteed.
The kitchen and living area leads to a traditional porch that connects to the second volume, which contains the private spaces. “We have broken up the distinction between interior and exterior spaces by using a central porch, which functions as a living area and opens up the entire home to the surroundings,” says architect Benjamin Iborra Wicksteed.
To connect the addition to the mas, Tapias and his team built an annex onto the existing entrance gallery. “There are transition spaces that move you from the old house to the new,” he says.
To connect the addition to the mas, Tapias and his team built an annex onto the existing entrance gallery. “There are transition spaces that move you from the old house to the new,” he says.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
Built in 1912, the working 64-foot tugboat—restored by the seminal counterculture almanac’s original editor and his wife, Ryan Phelan—was featured in a 2024 issue of Dwell.
Built in 1912, the working 64-foot tugboat—restored by the seminal counterculture almanac’s original editor and his wife, Ryan Phelan—was featured in a 2024 issue of Dwell.
In her daughter’s room “She’s a Wildflower Wallpaper” from Lust Home joins a different color on every wall, all from Sherwin Williams, including “Blue Lapis,” “California Lilac,” “Spring Azalea,” and “Deep Carnation.” The ceiling light is from Sazerac Stitches.
In her daughter’s room “She’s a Wildflower Wallpaper” from Lust Home joins a different color on every wall, all from Sherwin Williams, including “Blue Lapis,” “California Lilac,” “Spring Azalea,” and “Deep Carnation.” The ceiling light is from Sazerac Stitches.
Kuittinen was inspired by Japanese aesthetics to build his tiny home in Finland.
Kuittinen was inspired by Japanese aesthetics to build his tiny home in Finland.
Builder Nick Maimone drew on his artistic background and the ’60s counterculture movement as he reenvisioned a home set where the Russian River meets the Pacific in Northern California.
Builder Nick Maimone drew on his artistic background and the ’60s counterculture movement as he reenvisioned a home set where the Russian River meets the Pacific in Northern California.
Step by step, Georgina “Geo” Giner Gallardo and Zoe Barceló Vicedo converted a Lanzarote farm into a place to live, work, and surf.
Step by step, Georgina “Geo” Giner Gallardo and Zoe Barceló Vicedo converted a Lanzarote farm into a place to live, work, and surf.
The wings of this cruciform residence jut out over the landscape on stilts to capture panoramic views.
The wings of this cruciform residence jut out over the landscape on stilts to capture panoramic views.
The single-volume home has been designed to appear to float over the lot on its deck. Ryan upgraded the existing foundation to support its passive design. "Originally, I wanted to make the whole house powered with wood pellets," he says. "But I decided against shoveling pellets in the snow. I'll get weird in a little bit less of a cold climate."
The single-volume home has been designed to appear to float over the lot on its deck. Ryan upgraded the existing foundation to support its passive design. "Originally, I wanted to make the whole house powered with wood pellets," he says. "But I decided against shoveling pellets in the snow. I'll get weird in a little bit less of a cold climate."
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">This Swedish prefab cabin by </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Atelier–Heyman Hamilton with interior styling by Mattson Marnell features a playful mix of perfectly imperfect finishes, including custom plywood cladding and plaster.</span>
This Swedish prefab cabin by
White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">HUTCH Design used organic materials and earthy tones to transform this former concrete pig shed outside of London. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Internally we placed an emphasis on crafted, organic materials with earthy tones borrowed from nature—including clay-plastered walls and ceilings, end grain flooring and English elm joinery—and styled with pieces from artisans and makers,
HUTCH Design used organic materials and earthy tones to transform this former concrete pig shed outside of London.

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