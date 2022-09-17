SubscribeSign In
p
Collection by Phil Fairclough

Favorites

View 7 Photos
Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
Curtains made out of bubble wrap provide privacy while allowing sufficient light to come into the interior.
Curtains made out of bubble wrap provide privacy while allowing sufficient light to come into the interior.
The renovated basement has curtains made of shiny bubble wrap, steel grate catwalks, and reflective surfaces everywhere.
The renovated basement has curtains made of shiny bubble wrap, steel grate catwalks, and reflective surfaces everywhere.
The cabin's roof is made from the strongest gauge corrugated metal that Carsten could find. "Trees fall over in large windstorms,
The cabin's roof is made from the strongest gauge corrugated metal that Carsten could find. "Trees fall over in large windstorms,