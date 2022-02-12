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Collection by Nancy B Mednick

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As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
Tucked into one end of the garage, a potting area is a favorite of Joan, who is an avid gardener and plant lover. The design team used leftover cedar from the ceilings to create the work surface.
Tucked into one end of the garage, a potting area is a favorite of Joan, who is an avid gardener and plant lover. The design team used leftover cedar from the ceilings to create the work surface.
Before: Orlando preserved the existing staircase, and it took two months to scrape off the layers of paint and adhesive to reveal the concrete.
Before: Orlando preserved the existing staircase, and it took two months to scrape off the layers of paint and adhesive to reveal the concrete.
In designing the landscape, the couple activated every side of the house. The north side, somewhat counterintuitively, hosts the swimming pool, an addition prompted by the pandemic. "T<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">hat's actually the spot that gets the most sun all through the summer,
In designing the landscape, the couple activated every side of the house. The north side, somewhat counterintuitively, hosts the swimming pool, an addition prompted by the pandemic. "T<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">hat's actually the spot that gets the most sun all through the summer,
Marie Saldivar’s experimental metal-clad dwelling is the perfect place to host family—and proof of concept for her new prefab company.
Marie Saldivar’s experimental metal-clad dwelling is the perfect place to host family—and proof of concept for her new prefab company.
The roof is made from 100% recycled, post-consumer steel.
The roof is made from 100% recycled, post-consumer steel.
Seattle firm Wittman Estes designed this compact cabin floating above a meadow on Whidbey Island.
Seattle firm Wittman Estes designed this compact cabin floating above a meadow on Whidbey Island.
Seattle firm Wittman Estes designed this 1,300-square-foot cabin, which floats above a meadow on Whidbey Island.
Seattle firm Wittman Estes designed this 1,300-square-foot cabin, which floats above a meadow on Whidbey Island.