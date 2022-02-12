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As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
In designing the landscape, the couple activated every side of the house. The north side, somewhat counterintuitively, hosts the swimming pool, an addition prompted by the pandemic. "T<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">hat's actually the spot that gets the most sun all through the summer,