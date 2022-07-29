Favorites
The contractors working on the project started referring to the bathroom as a "jewel box" because of the meticulous attention required to piece it together. "The 1" x 1" Japanese porcelain tiles were laid out in a grid that aligns with every element in the bathroom," says Eng-Goetz. "For example, the bathroom sink aligns with the adjacent grout lines, as do the inset cabinet doors below." The cabinetry is white-washed red oak and the vanity lights are by Anastassiades.
The new patio connects to a fire pit lounge area via the wood walkway. Naber worked with McCullough Landscape to fashion the cement and rock patio. Decomposed granite replaced the grass, and Naber planted succulents from her wedding alongside cacti and native plants for a more drought-tolerant landscape.
The main bathroom uses slabs of travertine contrasted against white subway tiles. “The master bathroom, which is cream and white with brass fixtures, is a favorite space,” says resident Fei Zhong. “We spent a lot of time scouting the right tiles and stone and decided on travertine. It creates a really peaceful space in a house with two small children.”
“Our favorite space in the home is the big picture window and custom bench in the family room, which looks out into the backyard,” says resident Fei Zhong. “It's where the kids spend most of their time doing art projects and eating snacks, and we love to spend time laying on the couch and looking out the window.”