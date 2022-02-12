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Collection by Barbara Gurwitz-Hall

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The kitchen features a curved wall from which the island organically extends, both with a microcement finish. The Hinterland Stools are by Australian designer Daniel Boddam.
The kitchen features a curved wall from which the island organically extends, both with a microcement finish. The Hinterland Stools are by Australian designer Daniel Boddam.
A charcoal triptych by Gina Jacupke hangs above the Living Divani bed in the master suite.
A charcoal triptych by Gina Jacupke hangs above the Living Divani bed in the master suite.
Floor Plan of Roberts Creek Family Home by September Architecture
Floor Plan of Roberts Creek Family Home by September Architecture
Floor Plan of Hill House by Natalie O. Design
Floor Plan of Hill House by Natalie O. Design
While creating a live/work space at a former garage for Klari Reis and Michael Isard, architect Eric Dumican carved out an atrium on the second floor to bring in light. Three sides open with Fleetwood sliders; the fourth is a living wall by Planted Design using Florafelt Pro System.
While creating a live/work space at a former garage for Klari Reis and Michael Isard, architect Eric Dumican carved out an atrium on the second floor to bring in light. Three sides open with Fleetwood sliders; the fourth is a living wall by Planted Design using Florafelt Pro System.
Architects Mary and Joseph Merz designed the multilevel home in 1965 for acclaimed graphic designer Ron Clyne and his wife, Hortense.
Architects Mary and Joseph Merz designed the multilevel home in 1965 for acclaimed graphic designer Ron Clyne and his wife, Hortense.
Tantalus Studio coaxes a Palm Springs home into the 21st century with fresh finishes and a sublime palette plucked from the desert landscape.
Tantalus Studio coaxes a Palm Springs home into the 21st century with fresh finishes and a sublime palette plucked from the desert landscape.
The new Nook Collection campaign was shot at the home of Australian fashion designer Collette Dinnigan. “I’ve always had a passion for interior design, starting with my own boutique stores and houses,” shares Dinnigan. “For me, there is an overlap because my starting point is always with color and I’m passionate about textiles, proportion, and scale in both fashion and interiors.” In the bedroom, a Malawi Nook rug in Oatmeal offers a tactile underfoot experience that elevates the simple act of going to bed or getting up in the morning.
The new Nook Collection campaign was shot at the home of Australian fashion designer Collette Dinnigan. “I’ve always had a passion for interior design, starting with my own boutique stores and houses,” shares Dinnigan. “For me, there is an overlap because my starting point is always with color and I’m passionate about textiles, proportion, and scale in both fashion and interiors.” In the bedroom, a Malawi Nook rug in Oatmeal offers a tactile underfoot experience that elevates the simple act of going to bed or getting up in the morning.
The Petra Nook rug in Blanc reimagines a Moroccan Berber-style rug for contemporary interiors. The hand-knotted wool weave is crafted from a luxurious 30mm pile that creates a lush softness underfoot—ideal for bedside comfort.
The Petra Nook rug in Blanc reimagines a Moroccan Berber-style rug for contemporary interiors. The hand-knotted wool weave is crafted from a luxurious 30mm pile that creates a lush softness underfoot—ideal for bedside comfort.
A rare find designed by acclaimed architecture firm Crites and McConnell in 1965, the Kitzman House features floor-to-ceiling windows and a warm, cedar-paneled interior.
A rare find designed by acclaimed architecture firm Crites and McConnell in 1965, the Kitzman House features floor-to-ceiling windows and a warm, cedar-paneled interior.
The 1978 builder-grade home is a 1650-square-foot split-level located on a tree-filled lot on the Snoqualmie River in Washington.
The 1978 builder-grade home is a 1650-square-foot split-level located on a tree-filled lot on the Snoqualmie River in Washington.
Los Angeles typeface designer Jeremy Mickel and playwright Joe Waechter renovated an aging Silver Lake home with the help of architecture firm And And And Studio.
Los Angeles typeface designer Jeremy Mickel and playwright Joe Waechter renovated an aging Silver Lake home with the help of architecture firm And And And Studio.
The Spanish-style estate boasts arched doorways, wood-beamed ceilings, and antique fixtures.<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
A three-bedroom, three-bathroom home designed in 1949 by architect Ralph Haver is listed for $1,051,000 in Phoenix, Arizona.
A three-bedroom, three-bathroom home designed in 1949 by architect Ralph Haver is listed for $1,051,000 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Villa Stein-de-Monzie was built between 1926-28 for Michael Stein, brother of author Gertrude Stein, and his wife, Sarah. The multi-family dwelling also included space for their family friend, Gabrielle de Monzie, who shared the couple's desire to live in a communal space.
Villa Stein-de-Monzie was built between 1926-28 for Michael Stein, brother of author Gertrude Stein, and his wife, Sarah. The multi-family dwelling also included space for their family friend, Gabrielle de Monzie, who shared the couple's desire to live in a communal space.
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
In the dining room, a custom table surrounded by J104 chairs from Hay can accommodate up to 14 people. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The wall paint is Snowbound by Sherwin-Williams</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
The wall paint is Snowbound by Sherwin-Williams

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