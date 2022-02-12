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Collection by
sara adams
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Salman Rauf of Sauf Works designed a floating desk in white oak for the workspace upstairs.
Sliding doors off the dining area lead to the backyard, which was mostly compacted dirt and invasive plants. The Skobys did much of the landscaping work themselves, often using recycled materials.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.
In the primary bedroom, the dormer window seat's The S&B Colour Pillows are from Hay.
After adding insulation and a mini-split, the primary bedroom is also a comfortable place to hang out. Light from the skylights reflect off the white wall and ceilinb surfaces.
A view of the dining room from the living room, looking toward the sliding glass doors and the backyard. The walnut dining table was custom made by Brian Robinson, MD of Staunton, Virginia.
The kitchen as seen from the dining table, with the home's new sliding-glass doors. On the upper shelves is a George Nelson Tripod Desk Clock ($725)
He also figured out how to install a sauna into the hillside.
The hall bathroom has the Strands series tile from Concrete Collaborative on the floor, and Fireclay 2x8 in Rosemary on the walls.
There's a built-in desk in one of the guest rooms.
The tile in the primary bathroom is Concrete Collaborative's way cooler line on the floor, and 2x8 Fireclay tile in Caribbean on the walls. The custom vanity is Alder with a Ceaserstone counter.
The primary bedroom has an extra-long window seat made of Alder wood.
Kirsten enjoys using the lofted flex space for yoga and meditation.
"Whenever I'm finished in the kitchen, I'm drawn to sit down at the table,
In the kitchen, there's Alder cabinets topped with Ceaserstone counters. The Miele induction cooktop was placed over a Miele Clean Touch Steam Oven.
In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
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