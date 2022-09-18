SubscribeSign In
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
The kids play room is the most colorful room in the house. On the third floor, the existing doors were stripped to reveal the original wood and then painted to match the walls.
Compact bedrooms mean more space for communal areas. The room designed for the Conine’s daughter boasts a custom three-level bunkbed for sleepovers. The wool rug is by Chandra, the bedding is by Coyuchi, the desk is by Misewell, and the chair is by Jonathan Adler.
The Tower House is made up of tiny houses, clustered at the southern end of the property and clad in white steel panels and western red cedar shingles. Spinning off the living room on the north side of the main house, the children’s study sits separate from the other pavilions. On its upper level, Oxley netting forms a web on which the kids and their friends can sit and read with views of the leafy street and garden.
Simon and Eva Luna play in front of a wall covered in Daks wallpaper from Walnut.
Chango &amp; Co. built a home in Westchester, New York, for a young couple and their newborn baby. Here, the playroom is outfitted with furniture from Finnish Design Shop and Bien Fait wallpaper inspired by childish doodles.
The couple installed a rainwater reclamation device from Conservation Technology on the roof.
- Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
To make the interior of their 12-foot-wide Brooklyn home feel larger, designers Ed Parker and Barbara Tutino Parker used Farrow & Ball paint in All White for the floors and applied Benjamin Moore Super White with a flat finish to the walls. They also rearranged the floor plan.
- Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Wardrobe cabinets from Reform stand on either side of the fireplace, maximizing storage. 
VonDalwig Architecture revitalized the parlor floor living room while preserving its original period details. Updates include new wide-plank light engineered wood flooring and Clé's Arc tiles, which add a graphic element to the interior of the decorative fireplace.
Custom built-in wood shelving adorns the playroom, providing a unique way to display books and toys.
In his detached painting studio, Dunlop considers a work in progress. The building is oriented east-west to avoid direct sunlight, and the long, narrow shape enables the artist to get some distance from his paintings as he works. An oversize front door and angled ceiling accommodate extra-large canvases; the plywood walls and floor can ably endure a beating, or, as is more likely, stray splashes of paint.
