SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by jeff bloom

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Built-in furniture preserves floor space for the tiny home. The designers outfitted the dining area with a built-in table for two and created a sleek built-in sofa for the living space.
Built-in furniture preserves floor space for the tiny home. The designers outfitted the dining area with a built-in table for two and created a sleek built-in sofa for the living space.
The futuristic tiny home measures 376-square-feet and features an open-plan kitchen and dining area.
The futuristic tiny home measures 376-square-feet and features an open-plan kitchen and dining area.
C2X, the
C2X, the