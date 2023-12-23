Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
Feldman Architecture opens up a dark and cramped seaside house with big windows and a healthy dose of wood.
A band of precast concrete, which holds a custom bench, wraps around the downstairs living area. The striped cushion fabric was purchased in Antwerp. A wood-framed AP71 lounge chair by Hans Wegner and a seat by Wim Rietveld, the son of famed Dutch designer Gerrit Rietveld, outfit the space. Underfloor heating installed throughout the house allows for a flexible layout: “There aren’t any radiators cluttering up the rooms,” Jeffries explains.
A view of the kitchen and sitting room beyond. A balcony at the mezzanine level defines the space below it and subtly differentiates the kitchen from the main open area. The extensive central island is wrapped in Carrara marble, its gray striations syncing with the floors, which are light gray cast polyurethane.
A large wooden dining table was Eva’s first priority in her furniture selection process. “The table is now the heart of the home where we eat, play and enjoy dinners with each other.”
A custom cabinet in the ground-floor playroom provides a variety of storage options. “The biggest frustration of parents is that the toys are everywhere,” says Eva. “I always try to create a kids’ corner as well as some space for the parents. And of course enough storage options and a logical layout of the house will help to make a home child friendly.”
Beneath a photograph by Iwan Baan, Christine's books become a part of the gallery wall. Here, she sits in one of their two Arne Jacobsen swan chairs beside a crocheted lamp of her own design. The hanging stove is from Leenders.
The couple's permanent art collection is from all over the world, but the pieces share a muted simplicity. In the kitchen, a piece of Inuit art hangs beside a piece by Belgian painter and sculptor Reinhoud d'Haese of the CoBrA art movement.
HOP used four skylights, inundating the gallery below with natural light while leaving plenty of space on the roof for a biodiverse garden. The native grasses and flowers attract a variety of pollinators and create a terrific view from the upstairs rooms, leading the eye straight over the roof and into the forest.
One of the first things the couple does on a summer morning is slide open the floor-to-ceiling glass doors to let the fresh air and the forest into the house.
1001 Reclining Chair by Sven Ivar Dysthe Photo by Blomqvist for Norwegian Icons
New windows, lighter floors, and crisp white walls lighten up the interior dramatically. Greenery NYC also redesigned the courtyard, making sure to leave a decorative screen from the 60s in a nod to the building’s history.
The firm removed that excess trim to create a simplified backdrop.
The cozy room is now a library with custom shelving for the owner’s books and records. There’s a bar behind the sliding door, and the chair is from Erik Jorgensen and the vintage footstool is the client’s own.
