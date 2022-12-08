Favorites
"A steep or unstable site can make it difficult and costly to seismically retrofit a structure, or stabilize the site,” says Thomas Schaer at SHED Architecture and Design, a Seattle-based firm with extensive experience in adaptive reuse, as well as midcentury remodel. “There also may be land-use code provisions that limit or prevent development on the lot."
The Palmer House was built for William and Mary Palmer during the early 1950s, and is one of Wright's last residential masterpieces. Completely secluded and nestled against the northeast side of the beautiful Nichols Arboretum, the house is only a five minute drive (or 20 minute walk) to downtown Ann Arbor. The 2,000-square-foot home is furnished with a collection of Wright-designed furniture and even includes a teahouse. The signature Wright design complements the sylvan setting with bold triangular geometry and a cantilevered overhang.
This tiny house set on the bucolic Mirror Lake in Wisconsin is balanced on the edge of a steep hill and measures only 880 square feet. The "flying roof" seems to hang in space without support. Wright was already in his 90s when Seth Peterson asked him to design the cottage, and the 1958 building was Wright’s last Wisconsin project. Wright died in April 1959, before construction was completed.
Built in 1953 for Samuel and Dorothy Eppstein, the ranch-style home is an exemplary representation of Prairie School-style architecture and Usonian thinking. Constructed by the original homeowners, the midcentury residence displays a history of care and thoughtfulness in every detail. The home has been completely renovated and furnished, staying true to the original era of the home and preserving the handiwork, craft, and brilliance of the original. The massive undertaking was led by husband-and-wife team Tony Hillebrandt and Marika Broere after careful research and conversations with previous residents. The result is a beautiful restoration which respects the history of the home.
Automatic roller sun shades and custom blackout curtains provide privacy. “They’re on a timer,” Shively says, “so throughout the day they move and adjust to the sun.” A chair by Le Corbusier, dresser by George Nelson, and vintage side tables outfit the space. “If the house is going to be so architectural, everything in it needs to be special. I have a lot of vintage things,” Shivley says.
A view of the couple’s lounge. "From the outset it was clear: Goren and Streeter did not want a scheme for themselves; they needed a scheme that would invite, in a participatory way, the involvement of others," says Hill. "In other words, they are an example of a contemporary household, since they were requesting to enlarge their lives but not in a way that relied on the superseded model of being a ‘family.’"
