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Collection by Nikkie Ghazizadeh

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George Nakashima’s bathroom as well as Japanese onsen inspired the soaking tub downstairs. Silberkleit conceived of the space as a wet room and finished it in MicroTek by <a href="http://surecretedesign.com">SureCrete</a>. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Ally sought an indoor/outdoor feel in the space and Marvin’s Elevate casement windows, installed to open outward like French doors, achieve the effect. <a href="http://rorypots.com/">Rory Pots</a> designed the pendants and wall sconce and <a href="https://www.furloughwoodco.com/">Silberkleit</a> made the mirror.</span>
George Nakashima’s bathroom as well as Japanese onsen inspired the soaking tub downstairs. Silberkleit conceived of the space as a wet room and finished it in MicroTek by <a href="http://surecretedesign.com">SureCrete</a>. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Ally sought an indoor/outdoor feel in the space and Marvin’s Elevate casement windows, installed to open outward like French doors, achieve the effect. <a href="rorypots.com/">R... Pots</a> designed the pendants and wall sconce and <a href="www.furloughwoodco.com/">S... made the mirror.</span>
The mudroom is finished in durable microcement from <a href="http://meodedpaint.com/">Meoded Paint &amp; Plaster</a> so Ally doesn’t have to worry about tracking in dust or dirt. The floral arrangement is by <a href="http://instagram.com/westlaneflowers">West Lane Flowers</a>.
The mudroom is finished in durable microcement from <a href="meodedpaint.com/">M... Paint &amp; Plaster</a> so Ally doesn’t have to worry about tracking in dust or dirt. The floral arrangement is by <a href="instagram.com/wes... Lane Flowers</a>.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Tim Peters of <a href="http://treehousehardwoods.com">Treehouse</a> </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">CNC-milled the pieces for Ally</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">’</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">s mosaic cabinet fronts. The </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">French Door Refrigerator Freezer is from <a href="http://fisherpaykel.com">Fisher &amp; Paykel</a>. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The walls were painted in Lime Wash Paint 107 from <a href="http://jhwallpaints.com">JH Wall Paints</a>. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The Strut dining table is from <a href="http://bludot.com">Blu Dot</a>.</span>
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Tim Peters of <a href="http://treehousehardwoods.com">Treehouse</a> CNC-milled the pieces for Allyhttp://fisherpaykel.com">Fisher &amp; Paykel</a>. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The walls were painted in Lime Wash Paint 107 from <a href="http://jhwallpaints.com">JH Wall Paints</a>. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The Strut dining table is from <a href="http://bludot.com">Blu Dot</a>.</span>
<a href="https://www.furloughwoodco.com/">Ally</a> designed and fabricated the mosaiclike cabinet fronts and carved appliance pulls as well as all the kitchen millwork. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The backsplash was made by Sarah Gilbert of <a href="http://instagram.com/lodestone.alternative.building">Lodestone Alternative Building</a>. The solid white oak flooring is from <a href="http://almanachardwood.com">Almanac Hardwood</a>. The induction range and DishDrawer are from <a href="http://fisherpaykel.com">Fisher &amp; Paykel</a>. The farmhouse sink is from <a href="http://kohler.com">Kohler</a>. The Odin faucet is from <a href="http://brizo.com/">Brizo’s</a> Jason Wu collection. The ceramic sculpture above the stove is by <a href="http://instagram.com/graduationboy69">Harry Kuttner</a>. The small framed artwork is by <a href="http://eileenechikson.com">Eileen Echikson</a> and <a href="http://instagram.com/patrick_____david">Patrick David</a>.</span>
<a href="www.furloughwoodco.com/">A... designed and fabricated the mosaiclike cabinet fronts and carved appliance pulls as well as all the kitchen millwork. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The backsplash was made by Sarah Gilbert of <a href="instagram.com/lod... Alternative Building</a>. The solid white oak flooring is from <a href="http://almanachardwood.com">Almanac Hardwood</a>. The induction range and DishDrawer are from <a href="http://fisherpaykel.com">Fisher &amp; Paykel</a>. The farmhouse sink is from <a href="http://kohler.com">Kohler</a>. The Odin faucet is from <a href="brizo.com/">B... Jason Wu collection. The ceramic sculpture above the stove is by <a href="instagram.com/gra... Kuttner</a>. The small framed artwork is by <a href="http://eileenechikson.com">Eileen Echikson</a> and <a href="instagram.com/pat... David</a>.</span>
The latticed pergolas allow for family activities to take place outside while sheltering inhabitants from intense sun and wind.
The latticed pergolas allow for family activities to take place outside while sheltering inhabitants from intense sun and wind.
Wooden windowframes have been introduced, with each window carefully positioned to frame the surrounding mountainscape.
Wooden windowframes have been introduced, with each window carefully positioned to frame the surrounding mountainscape.
Triangular shelves make use of a corner in the open kitchen and dining space.
Triangular shelves make use of a corner in the open kitchen and dining space.
Reclaimed wood from the original shed was used on the floors and ceiling in the common area.
Reclaimed wood from the original shed was used on the floors and ceiling in the common area.
Custom cabinetry, countertops, and a dining table were crafted from salvaged wood.
Custom cabinetry, countertops, and a dining table were crafted from salvaged wood.
The kitchen is outfitted with Henrybuilt cabinetry and Heath Ceramics tile on the backsplash. Modern matte black can lights by Cedar & Moss illuminate the bar.
The kitchen is outfitted with Henrybuilt cabinetry and Heath Ceramics tile on the backsplash. Modern matte black can lights by Cedar & Moss illuminate the bar.
Duchateau engineered hardwood oak complements the kitchen’s warm wood cabinetry. A broad sliding door connects the space to the outdoor deck, which spills down to the backyard.
Duchateau engineered hardwood oak complements the kitchen’s warm wood cabinetry. A broad sliding door connects the space to the outdoor deck, which spills down to the backyard.
The architect designed a geometric wall sconce made from red Invibe panel board for the bathroom.
The architect designed a geometric wall sconce made from red Invibe panel board for the bathroom.
A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.

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