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George Nakashima’s bathroom as well as Japanese onsen inspired the soaking tub downstairs. Silberkleit conceived of the space as a wet room and finished it in MicroTek by <a href="http://surecretedesign.com">SureCrete</a>. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">Ally sought an indoor/outdoor feel in the space and Marvin’s Elevate casement windows, installed to open outward like French doors, achieve the effect. <a href="rorypots.com/">R... Pots</a> designed the pendants and wall sconce and <a href="www.furloughwoodco.com/">S... made the mirror.</span>
The mudroom is finished in durable microcement from <a href="meodedpaint.com/">M... Paint & Plaster</a> so Ally doesn’t have to worry about tracking in dust or dirt. The floral arrangement is by <a href="instagram.com/wes... Lane Flowers</a>.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">Tim Peters of <a href="http://treehousehardwoods.com">Treehouse</a> CNC-milled the pieces for Allyhttp://fisherpaykel.com">Fisher & Paykel</a>. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">The walls were painted in Lime Wash Paint 107 from <a href="http://jhwallpaints.com">JH Wall Paints</a>. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">The Strut dining table is from <a href="http://bludot.com">Blu Dot</a>.</span>
<a href="www.furloughwoodco.com/">A... designed and fabricated the mosaiclike cabinet fronts and carved appliance pulls as well as all the kitchen millwork. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">The backsplash was made by Sarah Gilbert of <a href="instagram.com/lod... Alternative Building</a>. The solid white oak flooring is from <a href="http://almanachardwood.com">Almanac Hardwood</a>. The induction range and DishDrawer are from <a href="http://fisherpaykel.com">Fisher & Paykel</a>. The farmhouse sink is from <a href="http://kohler.com">Kohler</a>. The Odin faucet is from <a href="brizo.com/">B... Jason Wu collection. The ceramic sculpture above the stove is by <a href="instagram.com/gra... Kuttner</a>. The small framed artwork is by <a href="http://eileenechikson.com">Eileen Echikson</a> and <a href="instagram.com/pat... David</a>.</span>
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