Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jennifer Lea

Favorites

View 47 Photos
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
The custom bed, daybed, and closets are made of Baltic Birch Plywood, by Jonathan and the contractor, at a cost of about $7,500. The Esoteric bed sconces are by Mariza Galani.
The custom bed, daybed, and closets are made of Baltic Birch Plywood, by Jonathan and the contractor, at a cost of about $7,500. The Esoteric bed sconces are by Mariza Galani.
Architect Bruce Goff gained widespread notoriety for his unique, organic designs, often in Oklahoma.
Architect Bruce Goff gained widespread notoriety for his unique, organic designs, often in Oklahoma.
This woodsy Puget Sound residence is surprisingly airy thanks to an abundance of skylights, windows, and glass doors.
This woodsy Puget Sound residence is surprisingly airy thanks to an abundance of skylights, windows, and glass doors.
The exterior is clad in corrugated, galvanized metal. “We just spray it off with a water house,” says Mark.
The exterior is clad in corrugated, galvanized metal. “We just spray it off with a water house,” says Mark.
While the house is prefab, the interior and finishes are almost entirely designed by Jussi-Pekka. One of his favorite custom-made elements is an LED light he designed for the window wall on the view side—an idea inspired by the lighting strips in planes that guide to emergency exits. "It’s there to highlight the importance of the glass wall that faces one of the most important aspects of the house: the view,
While the house is prefab, the interior and finishes are almost entirely designed by Jussi-Pekka. One of his favorite custom-made elements is an LED light he designed for the window wall on the view side—an idea inspired by the lighting strips in planes that guide to emergency exits. "It’s there to highlight the importance of the glass wall that faces one of the most important aspects of the house: the view,
“Sometimes you go with emotions rather than logic,” says Woodhull founder Caleb Johnson. “I just wanted to renovate the little Pizza Hut look-alike my son told me looked like a blowfish.”
“Sometimes you go with emotions rather than logic,” says Woodhull founder Caleb Johnson. “I just wanted to renovate the little Pizza Hut look-alike my son told me looked like a blowfish.”
Before: This eccentric-amongst-its-neighbors San Antonio house was designed by Texas modernist O'Neil Ford in 1949, early in the architect's career.
Before: This eccentric-amongst-its-neighbors San Antonio house was designed by Texas modernist O'Neil Ford in 1949, early in the architect's career.
An orange resin door playfully pivots open and closed to partially separate the sleeping area from the rest of the apartment.
An orange resin door playfully pivots open and closed to partially separate the sleeping area from the rest of the apartment.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
David likes to cook and entertain so the architects designed a full-scale kitchen with Forbo Marmoleum flooring, white oak cabinets, ceramic tile backsplash, and Richlite counters.
David likes to cook and entertain so the architects designed a full-scale kitchen with Forbo Marmoleum flooring, white oak cabinets, ceramic tile backsplash, and Richlite counters.
Clark's bathroom doubles as the guest bathroom.
Clark's bathroom doubles as the guest bathroom.
Floor Plan of Gielow Residence by Fish &amp; Co Studio
Floor Plan of Gielow Residence by Fish &amp; Co Studio
The sophisticated white motif of this bathroom capitalizes on its natural light.
The sophisticated white motif of this bathroom capitalizes on its natural light.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
Floor Plan of Swing Step House by Studio And
Floor Plan of Swing Step House by Studio And
The renovation added a new foyer in the place of its front porch, and expanded the attic-like upstairs into a full second floor.
The renovation added a new foyer in the place of its front porch, and expanded the attic-like upstairs into a full second floor.
Fir plywood from Freres Lumber joins IKEA cabinets. The figure painting is by Dylan Dean.
Fir plywood from Freres Lumber joins IKEA cabinets. The figure painting is by Dylan Dean.
The backsplash tile is Dirk Elliot, and various decor items on the walls and shelves are from the couple’s travels in Indonesia, India, and Mexico.
The backsplash tile is Dirk Elliot, and various decor items on the walls and shelves are from the couple’s travels in Indonesia, India, and Mexico.

27 more saves