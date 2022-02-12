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The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
While the house is prefab, the interior and finishes are almost entirely designed by Jussi-Pekka. One of his favorite custom-made elements is an LED light he designed for the window wall on the view side—an idea inspired by the lighting strips in planes that guide to emergency exits. "It’s there to highlight the importance of the glass wall that faces one of the most important aspects of the house: the view,
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