The living room includes an ottoman made of 11,000 feet of hand-spun thread from the sansevieria plant.
"You never see closets in homes this old,
The open doorway that separates the main living area from the kitchen used to be the entrance to the house. Back then, you had to go outdoors to access the open-air kitchen and bathroom.
Isabella asked the Bidgood and Co team to install a hanging rack for her well-curated clothing collection, rather than a closet.
View looking from the new deck along the central axis towards the new pool and existing living room (with new concrete deck). The new design built-up the sloping site around the pool so its surface could be raised to allow more of a connection between the existing indoor spaces and the water.
A lap pool at the back of the property.
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.
Protected from prying eyes by a planted slope, the back of the property soaks up the sun with a hammock hung from the ceiling.
Entry Court
Showcasing his mastery of light, Monti designed these Cor-ten curtains to modulate the light that enters the home, creating a dappled effect all throughout the house. “Light is such a great resource in California and architects tend to lose that when they look into a space,” says Monti. Not one to waste any resource, Monti also re-purposed the circular cutouts into a staircase balustrade that adds an artistic element to the home.
The same materials palette continues throughout the entire home. A cohesive marriage of Cor-Ten steel, handcrafted bricks, and marble floors come together at the home’s perimeter. The thick exterior walls were designed to act as an insulating barrier, shielding interior spaces against thermal loss.
Turning a shipping container into a home is rarely as simple as it sounds, but design studio LOT-EK set out to prove that these vessels could become the raw material for an efficient prefab construction process with a house in upstate New York. Victoria Masters, Dave Sutton, and their daughter, Bowie, live in the six merged containers.
