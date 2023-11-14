Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The primary bathroom was once a small, cramped bedroom. We added design elements such as a floating bench which was inspired by the home's floating concrete hearth.
The upgraded and reconfigured kitchen breaks out into the new addition where the raised roof floods this area with light and views of the Yellow Gum trees. The bushland view is opened up and enjoyed from a deep blockwork window seat.
All the little details combine to create a cohesive and beautiful language between materials.
The high wrap around roof form to the dining area completely transforms the northern elevation of the home and provides a backstop for the new alfresco roof.
The fireplace wall was freshened with a new vertical window-true to neighboring homes, the added horizontal hearth spans the width and becomes a dining banquette.
Vistas at every turn were considered. Here, the new vertical window adds more light, while the hallway acts as a gallery space.
Dining Room/Kitchen
Kitchen Detail
The heart of this home is the kitchen and creating a large kitchen in a small space was a challenge that we happily accepted. Neutral cabinetry and countertops opened up a once closed off kitchen typical of the 70’s. Blending the island wood tones with the hardwood floor allows the eye to carry straight though to the large windows along the back of the home. The hood fan is definitely a focal point of this space and we had fun curving out the normal boxiness of this kitchen appliance.
Alfresco
Kitchen
