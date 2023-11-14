The heart of this home is the kitchen and creating a large kitchen in a small space was a challenge that we happily accepted. Neutral cabinetry and countertops opened up a once closed off kitchen typical of the 70’s. Blending the island wood tones with the hardwood floor allows the eye to carry straight though to the large windows along the back of the home. The hood fan is definitely a focal point of this space and we had fun curving out the normal boxiness of this kitchen appliance.