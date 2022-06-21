The flooring throughout the main floor is a light-toned rustic oak by Woodpecker Flooring.
The skylit hallway beside the bedrooms is not just a pass-through space—it provides room for the kids to play.
Down the corridor from the boys’ bedrooms is the family room.
Although the loft is relatively small, high ceilings and an open floor plan give it room to spare.
Walls in the corridor are lined with pink wainscotting, while the white upper portion provides a moment of visual relief and balance. A vibrant yellow at the end of the corridor draws the eye down the hallway.
Master Bathroom
Likewise, a sliding door at the entrance to the bedroom saves space.
The couple incorporated wood-and-glass sliding doors from ETO left over from a home they’d remodeled previously.
A sliding door in the couple’s bedroom is one of several in the home, allowing for easy transitions from privacy to openness. “This house is a connected house, much more so than the first one,” says Kyu Sung.
Once covered in dark pine, a New York home is now radiant in Paper White by Benjamin Moore. The bed, flanked by George Nelson sconces, is from Crate and Barrel.
Irvington, New York
Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Master Bedroom, Study, and Bathroom Beyond
A variety of guest bedrooms fill the top three floors, in a configuration that closely matches the original plan of the hotel.
The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a large walk in closet.
The throw blanket on the bed is from Seljak Brand, a company that produces recycled wool blankets from offcuts to encourage zero waste.
Grant painted the master bedroom and the rest of the interior Alabaster by Resene. For big jobs, like framing the walls, they relied on Langsford Construction.
In addition to renovating the home's two bedrooms, Hannah and Michael added a new extension to house the master suite located in the back of the home with beautiful views of the pool.
The master bedroom has bedding from Schoolhouse and an Isaac Sconce in brass.