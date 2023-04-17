SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Joohee Sul

Favorites

View 5 Photos
The second kids' bedroom, featuring a wall of storage clad in new wallpaper
The second kids' bedroom, featuring a wall of storage clad in new wallpaper
The renovated second bedroom, outfitted with a wall of storage
The renovated second bedroom, outfitted with a wall of storage
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.
In the kitchen, quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile complement the walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.
In the kitchen, quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile complement the walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.