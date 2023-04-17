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A screened porch is located at the junction of the home’s two circulation axes. Nakamoto Forestry Gendai Linseed Black yakisugi cladding wraps the interior walls while a natural wood ceiling adds warmth overhead. “In the summertime the screened porch is where we love to have family dinners and unwind in the evenings,” says homeowner, Joe.
In the kitchen, a striking central island is large enough for the boys to do their homework, while Bhavani and her mother cook dinner. The granite is from AAA Countertops, the stove is BlueStar, and the fridge is Sub-Zero. A flex space (which holds workout gear and Bhavani's office) sits just off the kitchen.
A two-sided fireplace between the living and dining rooms provides separation while maintaining subtle connection. The terra-cotta tiles (from Clay Imports) are a nod to traditional Indian and Portuguese design. The dining room isn't directly near any windows, so Bhavani carved a deep light well above it to bring in natural light.
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