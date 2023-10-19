Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
Collection by
BethAnn OHalloran
Sauna
Sauna
A wall of breeze block open to the elements and sun from a skylight create a sort of outdoor shower inside the bathroom off the main bedroom.
The serene wood-clad sauna.
Rocky Knob Sauna interior stove + glass
Rocky Knob Sauna detail of door + fire wood storage
Encased with wood and glass, surrounded by trees and rocks, the sauna provides a relaxing hideaway for private lake front views.
Simple solid and void carvings create a purposefully oriented and constructed complex of volumes that pull the user out to nature and in to repose.
Share