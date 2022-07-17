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b
Collection by
Bryar Brown
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The cabin’s exterior, originally pastel yellow, was modernized with fresh paint from Benjamin Moore in Blackforest Green – a rich and earthy hue perfect for the wooded context.
A tall, adobe-style wall borders the landmark home, ensuring plenty of peace and privacy.
Asking £880K, this RIBA award–winning eco home sits perched above the Galloway Hills.
This property located in Noyers, France, is currently listed for €390,000 (approximately $411,676 USD) by Architecture de Collection.
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