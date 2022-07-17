SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Bryar Brown

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Asking £880K, this RIBA award–winning eco home sits perched above the Galloway Hills.
Asking £880K, this RIBA award–winning eco home sits perched above the Galloway Hills.
This property located in Noyers, France, is currently listed for €390,000 (approximately $411,676 USD) by Architecture de Collection.
This property located in Noyers, France, is currently listed for €390,000 (approximately $411,676 USD) by Architecture de Collection.