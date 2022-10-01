SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Sabin Huda

Favorites

View 39 Photos
Typical Floor Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment.
Typical Floor Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment.
Ground Floor Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment
Ground Floor Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment
Location Plan of "Rosetta Royal" showing Environmental interactions & relative issues.
Location Plan of "Rosetta Royal" showing Environmental interactions & relative issues.
Beautiful Green & Scenic view from overlooking the Frontal Balconies attached with Beds.
Beautiful Green & Scenic view from overlooking the Frontal Balconies attached with Beds.
Frontal One-Point View with tilting Mass allows more Light, Air & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding.
Frontal One-Point View with tilting Mass allows more Light, Air & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding.
Green Painted Family Living denotes Solidarity with Green Nature.
Green Painted Family Living denotes Solidarity with Green Nature.
Bed room has the maximum provision of Air, Light & Cross Ventilation with View of Nature.
Bed room has the maximum provision of Air, Light & Cross Ventilation with View of Nature.
Formal Living Room with all Urban life Amenities & Facilities.
Formal Living Room with all Urban life Amenities & Facilities.
Tilting Mass creates negative pressure zone, allowing more Air, Light, & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding
Tilting Mass creates negative pressure zone, allowing more Air, Light, & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding
Successful Blend of Color & Design along with Forms & Fabric.
Successful Blend of Color & Design along with Forms & Fabric.
Frontal Green Corner with the Seasonal Flowers & Plants arrangements.
Frontal Green Corner with the Seasonal Flowers & Plants arrangements.
Frontal Green Corner with the Seasonal Flowers & Plants arrangements.
Frontal Green Corner with the Seasonal Flowers & Plants arrangements.
Frontal View -from Road Side Human eye level.
Frontal View -from Road Side Human eye level.
Brilliant Composition of Solid-Void Forms, Space & Materials (local Red Brick & Painted Wall)
Brilliant Composition of Solid-Void Forms, Space & Materials (local Red Brick & Painted Wall)
21. Kitchen with all modern facilities & ready to serve.
21. Kitchen with all modern facilities & ready to serve.
23. Close-Up of Benches surrounded by Green & Planter Boxes...at the Roof Terrace level.
23. Close-Up of Benches surrounded by Green & Planter Boxes...at the Roof Terrace level.
22. Small Sitting Benches surrounded by Green & Planter Boxes...at the Roof Terrace.
22. Small Sitting Benches surrounded by Green & Planter Boxes...at the Roof Terrace.
24. Computer Rendered View of the G+9-10 Storied Apartment Project-ORNELLA.
24. Computer Rendered View of the G+9-10 Storied Apartment Project-ORNELLA.
2. Over hanging transparent Balcony with visual access to Local Environment
2. Over hanging transparent Balcony with visual access to Local Environment

19 more saves