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Collection by Frederic Malle

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<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Floor plan for Refugio Bariloche by Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento</span>
Floor plan for Refugio Bariloche by Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento
Terra Nostra contains a small farming operation across its hilly site. "Our farm life centers on small-scale, artisanal production—not for commercial purposes, but for our own enjoyment and sustenance,
Terra Nostra contains a small farming operation across its hilly site. "Our farm life centers on small-scale, artisanal production—not for commercial purposes, but for our own enjoyment and sustenance,
The concrete flooring is complemented by maple plywood walls, creating a warm, neutral interior.
The concrete flooring is complemented by maple plywood walls, creating a warm, neutral interior.
“CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels and installed in 11 days,” nARCHITECTS tells us. “The live-edge siding and its uneven weathering with time aims to provide a rustic contrast with the contemporary nature of the prefab build and its modern environmental features: geothermal wells, a radiant floor system, and a solar panel array.”
“CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels and installed in 11 days,” nARCHITECTS tells us. “The live-edge siding and its uneven weathering with time aims to provide a rustic contrast with the contemporary nature of the prefab build and its modern environmental features: geothermal wells, a radiant floor system, and a solar panel array.”
Weighing just under two-and-a-half tons, the home was deigned to be moved. However, Tiny House Japan also offers to install the home, as well as any of their other builds, on a fixed site.
Weighing just under two-and-a-half tons, the home was deigned to be moved. However, Tiny House Japan also offers to install the home, as well as any of their other builds, on a fixed site.
White finishes and light wood make the bathroom bright.
White finishes and light wood make the bathroom bright.
On a garden plot they lease just 20 minutes from their apartment in Warsaw, Poland, Magda Grabowska-Wacławek and Grzegorz Wacławek built a tiny house in a striking red-blue colorway.
On a garden plot they lease just 20 minutes from their apartment in Warsaw, Poland, Magda Grabowska-Wacławek and Grzegorz Wacławek built a tiny house in a striking red-blue colorway.
Floor plan of Off-Grid Inn, Unit 2 by Danny Lindstrom
Floor plan of Off-Grid Inn, Unit 2 by Danny Lindstrom
It took a total of 24 days to install the unit. “We prefabricated the framing, the insulation, and the waterproof sheeting, which are all panelized so all that the contractors had to assemble was the interior finish and the exterior siding,” says Lee.
It took a total of 24 days to install the unit. “We prefabricated the framing, the insulation, and the waterproof sheeting, which are all panelized so all that the contractors had to assemble was the interior finish and the exterior siding,” says Lee.
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
The four containers are also the same brand, which was an important consideration as each brand has slightly different dimensions, and the highly detailed design of the hide-out necessitated precision.
The four containers are also the same brand, which was an important consideration as each brand has slightly different dimensions, and the highly detailed design of the hide-out necessitated precision.
Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect and Majamaja cofounder Pekka Littow designed a seaside retreat in Finland to showcase the potential of self-sustaining homes. The first cabin was built in 2020, and there are now four along the archipelago outside Helsinki. Prefabricated elements like vertical wood cladding and crisp gables allow the cabins to be dismounted with minimal impact on the landscape.
Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect and Majamaja cofounder Pekka Littow designed a seaside retreat in Finland to showcase the potential of self-sustaining homes. The first cabin was built in 2020, and there are now four along the archipelago outside Helsinki. Prefabricated elements like vertical wood cladding and crisp gables allow the cabins to be dismounted with minimal impact on the landscape.
An Englander wood-burning stove warms the living room, and the two round windows were inspired by architect Paolo Soleri’s Arcosanti, which the couple visited on a cross-country van trip.
An Englander wood-burning stove warms the living room, and the two round windows were inspired by architect Paolo Soleri’s Arcosanti, which the couple visited on a cross-country van trip.
Heating with fire always brings about a nostalgic, casual feel, and with AlumiTubs, you’re able to experience the woodsy warmth of a crackling fire without limits.
Heating with fire always brings about a nostalgic, casual feel, and with AlumiTubs, you’re able to experience the woodsy warmth of a crackling fire without limits.
The main bathroom walls and shower are clad in tile, and illuminated with a clerestory window.
The main bathroom walls and shower are clad in tile, and illuminated with a clerestory window.
The split form of the house is a simple and effective way to separate the social and private areas.
The split form of the house is a simple and effective way to separate the social and private areas.

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