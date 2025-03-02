Concreteworks countertops, a Wolf range, Kallista sink, and Boffi faucet also fill the space.
Steel plate makes for an ultra-low-profile countertop and echoes the steel used inside and out.
Before: The top floor had suffered extensive fire damage, but that would prove useful to the architects, as they could add the much-needed skylights when replacing the roof.
The renovated entry features terrazzo tile and a miniature “mudroom” that contains concealed cubbies for each family member.
Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
After expanding their farmhouse, rural Illinois Daniel Payette and Jessica Merchant called on Converge Architecture to help them design a space that’s “more than just a car-hole.”
A pink concrete dining-cum-coffee table holds a fire-pit at one end, where it’s surrounded by a pair of Gae Aulenti lounge chairs, a Tufty Time sofa from B&B Italia, and a Mies van der Rohe Barcelona chair. The 1930s dining chairs are by Hynek Gottwald.
Only the north-facing side of the house, seen here, has sections with opaque timber walls to protect the primary suite (and a mud room) from the bright southern hemisphere rays. Behind the glass doors is an interior patio outfitted with a woodburning parrilla.
For the countertops, Ford sourced distinctive Calacatta Viola marble from Italy.
The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The fireplace itself was an original feature in the Tudor Revival living room, but the original tile was chipped, stained, and needed a refresh.
Floor plan of House in Hirano by FujiwaraMuro
On the top level, a cozy cubby serves as yet another play nook for the girls, with a large closet above it that, in the future, can be converted into a bedroom with the addition of a curtain.
The home includes an upper-level swimming pool, which Kathryn and Keith enjoy with Indah and baby Mira.
The board-formed concrete walls of the ground floor are complemented by Barestone fiber cement sheet cladding on the upper levels. Sandstone steps lead from the grassy expanse in front of the ground-floor living space down to the water access.