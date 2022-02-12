Inside, the house features large swathes of glass and spacious rooms.
Walls of glass look out to Haro Strait, the Olympic Mountains, and the occasional passing whale, while a deep roof overhang protects the west side from the sun.
The architects, founders of the local firm Valari, took great care to preserve the existing ruins, cleaning every individual stone.
The decisions to leave the stone exposed on the exterior caused the architects to lose sleep. Most masserias, traditionally, were white plaster. "Then we looked at the facade, and saw how you can read all of the additions,
The interior materials—Apricena marble, bleached oak wood—mimic the warm shades of the exposed natural stone, while softening the roughness with smooth finishes.
The architects used metal accents like slender dark steel window frames, brass lighting, and colorful outdoor furniture to create a contrast with the new and pre-existing.
The current owners spent four years designing and building the residence, with special attention to comfortable, off-grid living in rugged terrain.
Throughout the renovation, the architects prioritized using local materials and traditional techniques.
The energy-efficient residence comes with solar panels, thriving gardens, a large pool patio, and a guesthouse.