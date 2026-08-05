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Pearl Block by D’Arcy Jones Architects in Victoria, British Columbia
Pearl Block by D’Arcy Jones Architects in Victoria, British Columbia
Cube by NOMAD Micro Homes measures 13.5' x 13.5' x 13.5' and is currently available for $38,800 on Amazon. The eco-conscious home, which comes with instructions for do-it-yourself assembly, can be flat-packed and shipped worldwide.
Cube by NOMAD Micro Homes measures 13.5' x 13.5' x 13.5' and is currently available for $38,800 on Amazon. The eco-conscious home, which comes with instructions for do-it-yourself assembly, can be flat-packed and shipped worldwide.
This revamped industrial space has milk-white interiors, a multilevel glass facade, and a roof deck with skyline views.
This revamped industrial space has milk-white interiors, a multilevel glass facade, and a roof deck with skyline views.
This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.
This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.
"We were interested in this idea of treading lightly on the site. Using a green roof is a logical extension of that. When you introduce a building that supplants a little piece of the forest floor, it's nice to replicate that on the roof as a return gesture to continue to create habitat for birds, animals, and plants, and to help manage the flow of storm water," explains McFarlane.
"We were interested in this idea of treading lightly on the site. Using a green roof is a logical extension of that. When you introduce a building that supplants a little piece of the forest floor, it's nice to replicate that on the roof as a return gesture to continue to create habitat for birds, animals, and plants, and to help manage the flow of storm water," explains McFarlane.
The clerestory windows have been preserved, and the house now has a dark facade that recedes into the foliage.
The clerestory windows have been preserved, and the house now has a dark facade that recedes into the foliage.
At under 100 square feet, the 8' x 12' Site Shack includes just the essentials: a wood-burning stove, a desk, and storage.
At under 100 square feet, the 8' x 12' Site Shack includes just the essentials: a wood-burning stove, a desk, and storage.
The Fritzes outfitted the living room/yoga studio with an Article sofa, upholstered with green velvet, that they customized by removing the legs and adding a wood base with large built-in storage drawers. An A-frame window fills the tiny home with sunlight and views of the natural landscape.
The Fritzes outfitted the living room/yoga studio with an Article sofa, upholstered with green velvet, that they customized by removing the legs and adding a wood base with large built-in storage drawers. An A-frame window fills the tiny home with sunlight and views of the natural landscape.
Fritz Tiny Homes packed a micro-gym, an office, and a teaching studio into this flexible 362-square-foot dwelling on Vancouver Island.
Fritz Tiny Homes packed a micro-gym, an office, and a teaching studio into this flexible 362-square-foot dwelling on Vancouver Island.
The concrete foundation was poured on top of a rock outcropping, so that the house would feel like part of the natural features of the site.
The concrete foundation was poured on top of a rock outcropping, so that the house would feel like part of the natural features of the site.
Original hardwood floors run throughout, complementing the crisp white walls and ceilings.
Original hardwood floors run throughout, complementing the crisp white walls and ceilings.
The slanted angle of the kitchen island matches the angle of the plasma-cut screen on the lower level.
The slanted angle of the kitchen island matches the angle of the plasma-cut screen on the lower level.
Karen and Brian’s home is a vibrant new addition to a block of midcentury bungalows in Vancouver, British Columbia. One of the volumes is clad in untreated tongue-and-groove Western red cedar. The other is covered in multicolored cedar shakes, which are skewed at an angle that aligns with the slope of the roof. Architect Clinton Cuddington of Measured Architecture worked with the owners to fine-tune the unconventional pattern and color palette. Concrete from the building that formerly occupied the site was repurposed for the stoop.
Karen and Brian’s home is a vibrant new addition to a block of midcentury bungalows in Vancouver, British Columbia. One of the volumes is clad in untreated tongue-and-groove Western red cedar. The other is covered in multicolored cedar shakes, which are skewed at an angle that aligns with the slope of the roof. Architect Clinton Cuddington of Measured Architecture worked with the owners to fine-tune the unconventional pattern and color palette. Concrete from the building that formerly occupied the site was repurposed for the stoop.
"The building form was intentionally asymmetric and clad in hand-stained, split-face shakes and metal," says Campos Studio.
"The building form was intentionally asymmetric and clad in hand-stained, split-face shakes and metal," says Campos Studio.

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