Designed in 2007 by Michael Rotondi, this Cor-Ten steel home brings in big views of the desert landscape—and it’s just a mile from the national park.
A firepit is surrounded by what the owners think is their biggest splurge: Kalon Rugosa chairs for $11,263.
The window placements balance the risk of temperature swings—which demands more artificial heating and cooling—with the room and its location within the house.
Tricia combined patinated metals with warm woods, limestone plaster, and matte finishes with a color palette of grays and sandy browns, plus accents of clay and deep green.
Tricia runs her own design firm, T.Haus Design, and led the furnishings for the home, opting for a refined, contemporary aesthetic that feels appropriate for the alpine setting.
The back of Mariano's front door is covered from recollections of the year.
A blue partition marks the living area, red shutters bring in light and air, and green tile forms a threshold from the bedroom into the en suite bath.
Velvet dining room cushions in terracotta invigorate the palette of earth tones.
Flooring of sundeck is textured tlalpujahua stone, custom cut designed by dıreccıon.
The front of the home shows how the roof was lifted to maximize the views.
“I painted the terrace facade during lockdown with bold, geometric patterns and colors,
"We built the colorful library during lockdown in what is a very decent sized entrance hallway. I’d originally kept my books in the back studio space, but when Luke moved into it in 2017 from a rented workshop in Bethnal Green, I decided this would be the perfect place to keep them all."