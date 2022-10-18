Favorites
The Cozy Room is a more intimate space for reading, drafting letters ("an activity our client has turned into a true art form," notes Eng-Goetz), and watching movies. JHID lowered the ceiling height and raised the floor by a single step in order to give the room a different scale compared to the rest of the apartment. "When you're in the Cozy Room, you feel hugged by the interior architecture, while still being connected to the public spaces that it so clearly looks out on," says Eng-Goetz.
The 3,900-square-foot lakeside home for homeowners Matt and Sarah and their two daughters features four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and was designed by Liz Hoekzema at KLH Custom Homes. “Sarah and I met Liz and Kevin through mutual friends,” recalls homeowner Matt Saiia. “Over the years we became friends and admirers of their work—Liz embodies a special aesthetic sensibility and Kevin is passionate about building amazing spaces.”
The new volume extends into the backyard but increases the house’s footprint by only 225 square feet. It is slightly taller than the existing structure, minimizing overlap between roofs. The cladding is composed of marine-grade plywood panels, colored black with Benjamin Moore’s Arborcoat exterior stain, to create an affordable facsimile of cement fiberboard panels. The patio is paved in black decomposed granite.