Furniture was chosen by the homeowners, with Gerlier and Satger choosing fabrics to match the home's pale pink and mint green color palette.
The modern vanity, which resembles a work of art, was custom-designed by JHID.
The Cozy Room is a more intimate space for reading, drafting letters ("an activity our client has turned into a true art form," notes Eng-Goetz), and watching movies. JHID lowered the ceiling height and raised the floor by a single step in order to give the room a different scale compared to the rest of the apartment. "When you're in the Cozy Room, you feel hugged by the interior architecture, while still being connected to the public spaces that it so clearly looks out on," says Eng-Goetz.
Floor Plan of Lake Street Residence by Malcolm Davis Architecture
Cross-laminated timber (CLT) walls and ceilings give Lexi duPont’s home a cabin feel.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The bespoke font developed for Jaeger-LeCoultre by typographer Alex Trochut is on display in the street-facing window. Each letter has been brought to life in dramatic sculptural form using materials and a colour palette that evokes the era that inspired it. Photographs of chef </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Nina Métayer and her creations for the cafe adorn the walls.</span>
The original façade was kept with a fresh look
The 3,900-square-foot lakeside home for homeowners Matt and Sarah and their two daughters features four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and was designed by Liz Hoekzema at KLH Custom Homes. “Sarah and I met Liz and Kevin through mutual friends,” recalls homeowner Matt Saiia. “Over the years we became friends and admirers of their work—Liz embodies a special aesthetic sensibility and Kevin is passionate about building amazing spaces.”
The new volume extends into the backyard but increases the house’s footprint by only 225 square feet. It is slightly taller than the existing structure, minimizing overlap between roofs. The cladding is composed of marine-grade plywood panels, colored black with Benjamin Moore’s Arborcoat exterior stain, to create an affordable facsimile of cement fiberboard panels. The patio is paved in black decomposed granite.
All the spaces in the house enjoy courtyard access.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
Exterior total
Exposed laminated strand lumber (LSL) joists and painted brackets introduce texture and color while keeping material costs down.
Floor Plan of Night + Day House by Edmonds + Lee Architects
