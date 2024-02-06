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Collection by Jim Schwalen

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A private courtyard creates shelter from wind and sun, centered around a wood-fired hot tub from Goodland.
A private courtyard creates shelter from wind and sun, centered around a wood-fired hot tub from Goodland.
The kitchen contains a Kohler sink and pot racks from IKEA. Maui, Hawaii Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The kitchen contains a Kohler sink and pot racks from IKEA. Maui, Hawaii Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The open-air shower features a screen Moore wove from marine rope. Maui, Hawaii Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The open-air shower features a screen Moore wove from marine rope. Maui, Hawaii Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Makai’s structural steel components were designed by Mark Donofrio and affixed to the lava at four points. The kitchen contains a Kohler sink and pot racks from IKEA. "Because of the angle of the lava, it’s asymmetrical," says architect Erin Moore.
Makai’s structural steel components were designed by Mark Donofrio and affixed to the lava at four points. The kitchen contains a Kohler sink and pot racks from IKEA. "Because of the angle of the lava, it’s asymmetrical," says architect Erin Moore.