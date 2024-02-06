A private courtyard creates shelter from wind and sun, centered around a wood-fired hot tub from Goodland.
The kitchen contains a Kohler sink and pot racks from IKEA.
Maui, Hawaii
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The open-air shower features a screen Moore wove from marine rope.
Maui, Hawaii
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Makai’s structural steel components were designed by Mark Donofrio and affixed to the lava at four points. The kitchen contains a Kohler sink and pot racks from IKEA. "Because of the angle of the lava, it’s asymmetrical," says architect Erin Moore.