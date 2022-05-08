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Where the New Buffalo Residence now stands on a wooded lot by the shores of Lake Michigan, there used to be a serpentine ranch house with perplexingly small windows, none of which pointed toward the water. The homeowners had used it as a vacation retreat for over 30 years before an expanding family—and guest list—led them to approach architecture firm Booth Hansen for a fresh design.
Evoking a sense of openness, adjacent floor-to-ceiling windows invite both rejuvenating morning and serene evening light into the home. This creates a unique living space in tune with the surrounding landscape. #marvin #windows #doors #architecture #polygons #specialshapes
Architects Challenge Honorable Mention 2015: Madeline Island Retreat East-coast inspiration finds a midwestern home in the Madeline Island Retreat. This Wisconsin summer home transforms the classic look of a Maine cottage to be a touch more contemporary with a stunningly designed interior. Architect: Christine Albertsson; Architecture Firm: Albertsson Hansen #marvin #windows #doors #architecture #architectschallenge
Healdsburg Residence - Architect's Challenge 2015 Best in Show Winner The sophisticated simplicity of the Healdsburg Residence is on full display throughout a brilliant living space that swells with natural light. Architect: Nick Noyes; Architecture Firm: Nick Noyes Architecture; Location: Healdsburg, CA #marvin #windows #doors #architecture #healdsburg #CA #interior #architectschallenge
A unique configuration of Marvin windows, including Troft Double Hung windows make this kitchen a light-filled sanctuary. #marvin #woodbeams #kitchen #slate #rustic
Elizabeth Herrmann was recognized as the winner of the “Best Transitional” category in Marvin Architects Challenge 2017. Judges chose the Knoll House as an exemplary residence for its “composition of two simple forms punctuated by large windows, allowing the residence to settle into the wooded site while taking advantage of great views. The added move of the simple pop-up dormer adds a dramatic touch to the main living area and another view angle to the tops of those trees.”
Elizabeth Herrmann was recognized as the winner of the “Best Transitional” category in Marvin Architects Challenge 2017. Judges chose the Knoll House as an exemplary residence for its “composition of two simple forms punctuated by large windows, allowing the residence to settle into the wooded site while taking advantage of great views. The added move of the simple pop-up dormer adds a dramatic touch to the main living area and another view angle to the tops of those trees.”
Elizabeth Herrmann was recognized as the winner of the “Best Transitional” category in Marvin Architects Challenge 2017. Judges chose the Knoll House as an exemplary residence for its “composition of two simple forms punctuated by large windows, allowing the residence to settle into the wooded site while taking advantage of great views. The added move of the simple pop-up dormer adds a dramatic touch to the main living area and another view angle to the tops of those trees.”