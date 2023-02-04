Home Tours
Collection by
Roberta Bouchard
Favorites
The upstairs showers are particularly ingenious: Operable skylights loom above, and perforated, galvanized-steel platforms open up to spacious, sunken bathtubs.
In the new powder room, Jill Malek wallpaper adds graphic punch to custom cabinetry.
The cabinets in the master bathroom are made of kirei board, a material produced from the stalks of sorghum.
The master suite bathroom features an outdoor shower.
Case Inlet Retreat
The dramatic, handmade, black concrete soaking tub is from Boyd Alternatives, a local Victorian company that produces handmade baths. The color is an addition to the concrete mix.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.
