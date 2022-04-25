Subscribe now to get The Money Issue and save 20% with promo code REALBUDGETS
SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Alysta

Favorites

View 79 Photos
“This is where we had a little fun with the carpentry work,” says Yektajo, referring to the slatted-wood inserts covering the openings in the villa’s primary suite, as well as ones in the guest suite and loft. “You can’t add more windows in the facade of historic buildings, so that was the only way to get ventilation,” he adds. Ellen designed the bed frames with built-in nightstands for every room.
“This is where we had a little fun with the carpentry work,” says Yektajo, referring to the slatted-wood inserts covering the openings in the villa’s primary suite, as well as ones in the guest suite and loft. “You can’t add more windows in the facade of historic buildings, so that was the only way to get ventilation,” he adds. Ellen designed the bed frames with built-in nightstands for every room.
The furniture throughout the summer home is custom made to perfectly fit the compact interior. “Because the space is so small, you have to think of it as like a sailing boat and it has to be as smart as possible,” says architect Line Solgaard. “If we bought furniture it would be too big or take focus away from the architecture. The furniture we designed is integrated into the building.”
The furniture throughout the summer home is custom made to perfectly fit the compact interior. “Because the space is so small, you have to think of it as like a sailing boat and it has to be as smart as possible,” says architect Line Solgaard. “If we bought furniture it would be too big or take focus away from the architecture. The furniture we designed is integrated into the building.”
Two Faber Cylindra mount range hoods add contrast above the cooktop, while coordinating with the Paperclip stools by Kinetic.
Two Faber Cylindra mount range hoods add contrast above the cooktop, while coordinating with the Paperclip stools by Kinetic.
“I’m the queen of Ikea cabinets,” laughs Jade. She commissioned custom birch-veneer plywood for the doors from L.A.’s Anderson Plywood. While she was budget-conscious in many ways, she also is willing to splurge where it counts. “Hardware is where I spend money. That’s where people touch and feel it,” she says. “It’s important to me that it feels significant.” Here, pulls and knobs come from Mockett. The countertop is a man-made resin from Arizona Tiles in La Quinta.
“I’m the queen of Ikea cabinets,” laughs Jade. She commissioned custom birch-veneer plywood for the doors from L.A.’s Anderson Plywood. While she was budget-conscious in many ways, she also is willing to splurge where it counts. “Hardware is where I spend money. That’s where people touch and feel it,” she says. “It’s important to me that it feels significant.” Here, pulls and knobs come from Mockett. The countertop is a man-made resin from Arizona Tiles in La Quinta.
One of the home's five bedrooms features a dramatic wall of windows at one end of the home.
One of the home's five bedrooms features a dramatic wall of windows at one end of the home.
The interior walls, ceilings, and built-ins are clad in Siberian larch from UPK Concept. Tham placed the glazed openings and doorways to maintain clear sight lines throughout the long and narrow home.
The interior walls, ceilings, and built-ins are clad in Siberian larch from UPK Concept. Tham placed the glazed openings and doorways to maintain clear sight lines throughout the long and narrow home.
Floor Plan of House by the Cautín River by Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos
Floor Plan of House by the Cautín River by Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos
The swimming pool overlooks the river below, which snakes around the home creating a peninsula-shaped plot of land.
The swimming pool overlooks the river below, which snakes around the home creating a peninsula-shaped plot of land.
The north-facing bedroom enjoys a view of the elevated pool, which sits at the end of an elevated pier jutting into the forest.
The north-facing bedroom enjoys a view of the elevated pool, which sits at the end of an elevated pier jutting into the forest.
The bunks and ladders were specially designed by the architects for the cabin, as were the low credenzas found in the playroom and the living room below.
The bunks and ladders were specially designed by the architects for the cabin, as were the low credenzas found in the playroom and the living room below.
The upper-level playroom contains four sets of built-in bunkbeds to house children of many generations who often visit the cabin. "We wanted to have a second living room, but for the kids,
The upper-level playroom contains four sets of built-in bunkbeds to house children of many generations who often visit the cabin. "We wanted to have a second living room, but for the kids,
In the kid’s bath, the dimensional tiles are designed by Kho Liang Ie for MOSA, the colorful tapware is by Vola, and the light fixtures are from Barn Lighting. “It’s all kind of mismatched and playful,” says Tang.
In the kid’s bath, the dimensional tiles are designed by Kho Liang Ie for MOSA, the colorful tapware is by Vola, and the light fixtures are from Barn Lighting. “It’s all kind of mismatched and playful,” says Tang.
“It’s kind of a moody, dark bathroom,” says Tang. An inset walnut mirror custom-designed by Tang mingles with zellige tiles by Mosaic House. The vanity sconces are theater wall lights from Germany by Cosack, sourced via 1stdibs.
“It’s kind of a moody, dark bathroom,” says Tang. An inset walnut mirror custom-designed by Tang mingles with zellige tiles by Mosaic House. The vanity sconces are theater wall lights from Germany by Cosack, sourced via 1stdibs.

59 more saves