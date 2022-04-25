Favorites
“This is where we had a little fun with the carpentry work,” says Yektajo, referring to the slatted-wood inserts covering the openings in the villa’s primary suite, as well as ones in the guest suite and loft. “You can’t add more windows in the facade of historic buildings, so that was the only way to get ventilation,” he adds. Ellen designed the bed frames with built-in nightstands for every room.
The furniture throughout the summer home is custom made to perfectly fit the compact interior. “Because the space is so small, you have to think of it as like a sailing boat and it has to be as smart as possible,” says architect Line Solgaard. “If we bought furniture it would be too big or take focus away from the architecture. The furniture we designed is integrated into the building.”
“I’m the queen of Ikea cabinets,” laughs Jade. She commissioned custom birch-veneer plywood for the doors from L.A.’s Anderson Plywood. While she was budget-conscious in many ways, she also is willing to splurge where it counts. “Hardware is where I spend money. That’s where people touch and feel it,” she says. “It’s important to me that it feels significant.” Here, pulls and knobs come from Mockett. The countertop is a man-made resin from Arizona Tiles in La Quinta.
