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Collection by
Claire Brear
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Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
Floor plan of Back House ADU by Studio Clad
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