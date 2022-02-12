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To evoke the structure’s past as a horse stable, and provide options for the use of the space, Schaer and his team employed Sing Core sliding barn doors mounted on Krownlab’s Axel hardware. The sliding track runs the full width of the building, allowing residents to open or conceal a bedroom, kitchenette, and entrance to an adjacent 530 square-foot garage, all depending on how the spaces are being used. The kitchenette, seen left, features a Kraus sink and a chrome Grohe Concetto faucet.
The cabinetry is painted Asian Paints Dense Woods and the overhead light is Kumar. A thick piece of Panda Marble was chosen for the custom table. “The beauty of this marble was that it was a beautiful piece that had a few streaks of green apart from the black and white streaks, which went well with our design and color scheme,” says Wagh.
In the living area, Jeremy, left, and Joe relax on a green Muuto sectional. “We never would have chosen it on our own,” says Joe, extending praise to their architects for nudging them to take chances. “Now we can’t imagine any other sofa. It’s perfect.” The velvet sofa upholstery in Moss is from Knoll, while the rug is from Armadillo.
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