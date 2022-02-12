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Collection by Ranti Onayemi

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To evoke the structure’s past as a horse stable, and provide options for the use of the space, Schaer and his team employed Sing Core sliding barn doors mounted on Krownlab’s Axel hardware. The sliding track runs the full width of the building, allowing residents to open or conceal a bedroom, kitchenette, and entrance to an adjacent 530 square-foot garage, all depending on how the spaces are being used. The kitchenette, seen left, features a Kraus sink and a chrome Grohe Concetto faucet.
To evoke the structure’s past as a horse stable, and provide options for the use of the space, Schaer and his team employed Sing Core sliding barn doors mounted on Krownlab’s Axel hardware. The sliding track runs the full width of the building, allowing residents to open or conceal a bedroom, kitchenette, and entrance to an adjacent 530 square-foot garage, all depending on how the spaces are being used. The kitchenette, seen left, features a Kraus sink and a chrome Grohe Concetto faucet.
The existing brick was painted white, and is a repeated texture in the home, as is the fluted glass in the custom bathroom door.
The existing brick was painted white, and is a repeated texture in the home, as is the fluted glass in the custom bathroom door.
The cabinetry is painted Asian Paints Dense Woods and the overhead light is Kumar. A thick piece of Panda Marble was chosen for the custom table. “The beauty of this marble was that it was a beautiful piece that had a few streaks of green apart from the black and white streaks, which went well with our design and color scheme,” says Wagh.
The cabinetry is painted Asian Paints Dense Woods and the overhead light is Kumar. A thick piece of Panda Marble was chosen for the custom table. “The beauty of this marble was that it was a beautiful piece that had a few streaks of green apart from the black and white streaks, which went well with our design and color scheme,” says Wagh.
The lower part of the unit pops up to become a tabletop that doubles as a counter space for serving food during parties or big family dinners.
The lower part of the unit pops up to become a tabletop that doubles as a counter space for serving food during parties or big family dinners.
The second storey patio is accessed from the master bedroom via an internal corridor or from the common areas via an external bridge. Each route lets occupants engage with the first storey via the void.
The second storey patio is accessed from the master bedroom via an internal corridor or from the common areas via an external bridge. Each route lets occupants engage with the first storey via the void.
In the trendy neighborhood of Dublin 8, Studio And upgrades a 1920s pebble dash house for a creative couple on a tight budget.
In the trendy neighborhood of Dublin 8, Studio And upgrades a 1920s pebble dash house for a creative couple on a tight budget.
Black leather West Elm sofas anchor the room atop a gridded Annie Selke rug.
Black leather West Elm sofas anchor the room atop a gridded Annie Selke rug.
On their first dates, Greg took Paula in his classic Buick for rides through Santiago Canyon. "For us, there's just something abut being in that car, nothing replicates it,
On their first dates, Greg took Paula in his classic Buick for rides through Santiago Canyon. "For us, there's just something abut being in that car, nothing replicates it,
Parlor floor living area
Parlor floor living area
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
To reflect light around the room, Alper chose to use two shades of white in this space. The warmer of the two, Cotton Balls, was used on the walls.
To reflect light around the room, Alper chose to use two shades of white in this space. The warmer of the two, Cotton Balls, was used on the walls.
In the living area, Jeremy, left, and Joe relax on a green Muuto sectional. “We never would have chosen it on our own,” says Joe, extending praise to their architects for nudging them to take chances. “Now we can’t imagine any other sofa. It’s perfect.” The velvet sofa upholstery in Moss is from Knoll, while the rug is from Armadillo.
In the living area, Jeremy, left, and Joe relax on a green Muuto sectional. “We never would have chosen it on our own,” says Joe, extending praise to their architects for nudging them to take chances. “Now we can’t imagine any other sofa. It’s perfect.” The velvet sofa upholstery in Moss is from Knoll, while the rug is from Armadillo.
Air Force atomic vintage dining chairs, and a custom dining table made from oak and safety glass.
Air Force atomic vintage dining chairs, and a custom dining table made from oak and safety glass.
The front facade was updated with a period-correct sliding barn door garage that gave the home "an instant facelift," says the current owner.
The front facade was updated with a period-correct sliding barn door garage that gave the home "an instant facelift," says the current owner.
“The home is angled slightly off of the street and features a simple architectural language of vertical plywood siding and brick combined with an oversize roof,” Kinney says.
“The home is angled slightly off of the street and features a simple architectural language of vertical plywood siding and brick combined with an oversize roof,” Kinney says.
Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.

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