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Collection by
Kirsten Schaffer
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In the primary bath, new tile from Ceramica Vogue Interni and custom cabinetry by Dolan Construction is topped with terrazo-inspired counters from Concrete Collaborative.
Mutina ceramic tiles line the bathroom.
The home’s four bathrooms are tiled with custom ceramic tiles in four different colors. The pink upstairs bathroom is the only one with a tub.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
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