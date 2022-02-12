Mariano is also a filmmaker, and so wanted the living room to be comfortable for watching movies. The couches are the Porter Sectional Sofa by Rove Concepts, with a Tolomeo Reading Floor Lamp from Artemide, and a vintage Ralph Lauren nautical lamp in the far corner.
The back of Mariano's front door is covered from recollections of the year.
The Weltys separated the kitchen/dining area from the living room with a stair framed by maple slats. The treads, made from leftover maple countertop pieces, are set into a steel framework. The staircase cost $2,204 for 168 square feet of material in total.
The terrace connects to the glass-encased living area and the interior courtyard.
The terrazzo flooring at the home’s entry is original.
The breakfast nook's custom bench includes cushioning covered with Maharam Fabric. Its oak base matches the floors.
The new breakfast nook pairs a custom bench and table, both manufactured by Maneuverworks and surrounded by DWR Valencia chairs. Above are a Flos wall sconce and Schoolhouse Electric Luna pendant light
A new transom window and sliding glass doors to the back patio add plenty of sunlight to the bedroom.
A vintage chair sits at the desk in the bedroom, which is decorated with a collage of artworks, including a hand-drawn floor plan of the house from the previous owners.
To add warmth and coziness to the bedroom, Rodriguez hung wood-look wallpaper from Belarte, then paired it with a bed from Soho Home, a floor lamp from Crate & Barrel, and vintage chairs.
Adam’s apartment has unusually high ceilings that add a sense of grandeur and depth to the interiors. “When people go into the bedroom, they always comment on the ceiling,” Adam notes.
“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
Numerous windows connect the interior of the tree house to its wooded landscape.
Romero dressed the daybed cushions with linen and merino wool.
At night, full-height glazing makes the cabin glows from within.