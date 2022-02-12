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Collection by
Osamu Kumaki
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The primary bathroom was completely redone, with a floating vanity finished in travertine from Elements Room and a freestanding tub and faucets by Kohler.
Amir and Chi aimed to restore the integrity of Neutra's original design and his signature blurring of indoors and out.
The architects reimagined the office with oak cabinetry and new shelving.
The couple planted a Japanese black pine bonsai alongside the entrance path that mirrors one in a sketch Neutra had made of the space.
An undated photo from the Lord family shows the front entrance of the house, with decorative details added by Stephen Lord.
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