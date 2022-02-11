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In July, the students, Moskow, and Linn gathered in Norwich, Vermont, where the studio was held and where Moskow lives with his family on 117 acres of farmland. The decided-upon structure was designed to mimic the surroundings. "We wanted it to feel like something special but for it also to be a very good neighbor to the barn," Linn says. The coop shares the same roof slope as the barn and aligns with one of its sides.
In July, the students, Moskow, and Linn gathered in Norwich, Vermont, where the studio was held and where Moskow lives with his family on 117 acres of farmland. The decided-upon structure was designed to mimic the surroundings. "We wanted it to feel like something special but for it also to be a very good neighbor to the barn," Linn says. The coop shares the same roof slope as the barn and aligns with one of its sides.
Set a short drive from the beach, the getaway brings in countryside views with a long, linear plan wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glazing.
Set a short drive from the beach, the getaway brings in countryside views with a long, linear plan wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glazing.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
The contrasting style of the original home and the 70s-era addition come together in this space, now with white oak wall paneling and a twenty-foot-long, seven-foot-wide custom sofa designed by Office of Tangible Space. The painting is by Kathan Zerzan.
The contrasting style of the original home and the 70s-era addition come together in this space, now with white oak wall paneling and a twenty-foot-long, seven-foot-wide custom sofa designed by Office of Tangible Space. The painting is by Kathan Zerzan.
Floor Plan of Stealth House by Specht Novak Architects
Floor Plan of Stealth House by Specht Novak Architects
This formerly beige Brooklyn home now relishes in a range of blues, greens, and orangey-reds, with terrazzo and tile to spare.
This formerly beige Brooklyn home now relishes in a range of blues, greens, and orangey-reds, with terrazzo and tile to spare.
The gap between the back wall of the pavilion and the roof is perfectly sized to capture winter sun and summer shade.
The gap between the back wall of the pavilion and the roof is perfectly sized to capture winter sun and summer shade.
White oak slats and cork cladding give texture to the facade of a house that architect Jack Becker designed for himself and his wife, landscape architect Maddie Hoagland-Hanson, in an alley in the Capitol Hill area of Washington, D.C. High awning windows let daylight in while preserving privacy.
White oak slats and cork cladding give texture to the facade of a house that architect Jack Becker designed for himself and his wife, landscape architect Maddie Hoagland-Hanson, in an alley in the Capitol Hill area of Washington, D.C. High awning windows let daylight in while preserving privacy.

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